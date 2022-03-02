Ex-Steelers, Bucs WR Antonio Brown to Perform at Rolling Loud

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is planning to perform at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in July. On Tuesday March 1, Brown sent a tweet from his verified Twitter account that lists “AB” among nearly 40 artists that will be appearing during the first day of the festival, which is scheduled to take place Friday July 22 through Sunday July 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

AB’s tweet also references his song “Pit Not the Palace,” which he released hours after he left the field mid-game during his team’s January 2 win over the New York Jets, when he was still a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The official video for the two-minute song was filmed in New York City and has one million views on YouTube; it has also inspired several reaction videos, including this one.





In January, Brown told complex.com that “Pit Not the Palace” was recorded in 2020, but the day after the Buccaneers-Jets game seemed “the perfect time to drop it, being everything that was going on with me.”

AB Says His Music is ‘About Being a Champion’

Asked to elaborate about the music he has been producing, Brown told complex.com: “It’s just about being a champion, overcoming adversity, persevering, and not letting people get in your head or dictate your position,” he said. “Just being driven, being exciting, and being encouraging.”

Brown went on explain the meaning of “Pit Not the Palace” by saying, “You know, people say they’re from the mud, people say they’re from the slums, and all these different ways that people say where they’re from…. I just did it in a catchy way,” he added, before noting that the ditty could be looked at another way.

“It also could be interpreted as: I started at Pittsburgh, and now I’ve got everything, so now I’m in the palace,” he said. “It’s all about how it inspires you. It’s a motivational song. There’s a lot of pain, expression of art, and encouragement, with a nice and funky beat.”

The video for “Pit Not the Palace” is just one of several music videos Brown has released in the past few years, including “Whole Lotta Money” (featuring Rick Ross) and “Runnin” (featuring Stephanie Acevedo).

And Brown isn’t the only former Steelers and Buccaneers player who is pursuing a music career. Former Steelers second-round draft pick Le’Veon ‘Juice’ Bell—who signed with the Bucs in December 2021, only to get cut a month later—has released several albums—including 2019’s Life’s a Gamble—not to mention a series of music videos.

Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds is Making Music Too

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh strong safety Terrell ‘Rell Money’ Edmunds has also been known to make music. In February 2021 he released an album titled F1rst Quarter, as well as a video for the opening track, “We Ride.” Edmunds—who was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2018—went on to follow that up with the My Element EP just two months later.

The Steelers declined to pick up Edmunds’ fifth-year option when decision-time came in May of last year, turning the 2021 season into his “contract year.” He is set to hit unrestricted free agency later this month, ranked No. 73 on The Athletic’s list of the Top 75 NFL Free Agents in 2022.

As for Brown, he’s an unrestricted free agent, as he was released by the Buccaneers on January 6, 2022.

Brown is a four-time first-team All-Pro who played for Pittsburgh for nine years after the Steelers made him a sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The Steelers traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick in March 2019, but he never played a down for the silver & black. In the last three years he has appeared in a total of 16 games for the Patriots and Buccaneers, with 91 receptions for 1,084 yards and nine touchdown receptions.

As for the Rolling Loud music festival, other artists appearing during the first day of the event include Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia and Saweetie.

