Bill Cowher Announces Release of Forthcoming Memoir

On Friday former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Cowher’s forthcoming memoir, titled “Heart and Steel,” will be released in June.

The book, written in conjunction with Michael Holley, is described as:

“A poignant, inspirational story about football, family, and love,” one that “will take you on his journey from childhood to the undersized, mohawked, disco-dancing North Carolina State linebacker, to fighting for a spot as a ‘bubble player’ with the Browns and Eagles, before injuries ended his playing career. Bill will discuss how that same drive led to his big coaching break, running special teams for Marty Schottenheimer and the Cleveland Browns at just twenty-seven-years-old, before taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers just seven years later. Cowher will reveal exclusive, never-before-told anecdotes and candid thoughts on the biggest games, players, and moments that defined his fifteen-year Steelers tenure.

But it’s more than a football autobiography—more than the story of how “Billy from Crafton” ascended to Super Bowl-winning coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and co-host of CBS’s The NFL Today. The book is also a story of resilience, relating how he got through a difficult period in 2010 when he lost his first wife and his father within three months of each other.

“Cowher’s learned many lessons in his life; as a father, grandfather, husband, coach, and broadcaster,” notes the press materials. “He will show you how you can continue to grow by embracing transition, personally and professionally, through renewed perspective and social consciousness.”

Bill Cowher’s NFL Coaching, Playing Career

As you may know, Cowher served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers between 1992-2006, during which time he compiled a regular season record of 149-90-1 (.623) and a playoff record of 12-9 (.571). He took the Steelers to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XL in February 2006, a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

His NFL coaching career got underway in earnest in 1985, starting with a two-year stint as special teams coach for the Cleveland Browns, followed by two years as Cleveland’s secondary coach. Then he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs before the Steelers hired him in early 1992.

His NFL playing career lasted just 45 games (four starts) spread across four seasons, two with the Browns followed by two more with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bill Cowher Will Be Enshrined in the Hall of Fame in August

Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. His Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Aug. 7, 2021. He is one of at least three members of the Steelers organization who will be enshrined this summer, including former Pittsburgh safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell.

Ex-Steelers offensive guard Alan Faneca and late Steelers scout Bill Nunn (aka ‘The Dynasty Builder‘) are both finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which will be announced tomorrow night on the NFL Honors Awards Show (9 p.m. ET, CBS).

