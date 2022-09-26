Browns’ Myles Garrett Involved in Single Car Crash: Police

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a single vehicle car crash following practice on Monday, this according to Camryn Justice and Ian Cross of News 5 Cleveland, having been in contact with Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) officials.

“Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road,” wrote Justice and Cross, having noted that the crash occurred around 3 p.m. local time and that “there was a female passenger in the car,” according to OSHP.

The News 5 Cleveland report also indicates that Garrett’s vehicle “flipped several times” before it came to a stop, and that both Garrett and his passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Photos of the damaged Porsche have been shared on Twitter via The Gunz Show, a verified account.

Car crash photos from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett show his porsche banged up really bad. He was sent to hospital. Non-life threatening injuries but still not good. pic.twitter.com/wgt3EP3LYr — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 26, 2022

NFL Insider Josina Anderson has since reported that “Myles Garrett’s loved ones are on their way to his side,” while also expressing thanks that the accident was not more serious.”

Myles Garrett's loved ones are on their way to his side, thankful to God it's not more serious. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 26, 2022

Myles Garrett is a Former No. 1 Overall Pick

As for his NFL career, Myles Garrett has been in the league since the Browns made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the time since, he has appeared in 71 games (69 starts) and has recorded 210 total tackles (145 solo), including 63 tackles for loss, 61.5 sacks, 121 quarterback hits, 12 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, according to Pro Football Reference.

He has earned Pro Bowl honors three different times, beginning in 2018, and was named first-team All-Pro in both 2020-21.

Myles Garrett Sparked a Brawl With the Steelers in 2019

But Garrett, 26, is best-known among Pittsburgh Steelers fans for having sparked an on-field brawl between the Steelers and Browns at the end of a November 2019 game in Cleveland, having struck Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph on the head with his own helmet just seconds before the end of a contest that ended in Cleveland’s favor.

“One of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field,” said FOX announcer Joe Buck at the time.

Garrett went on to claim that Rudolph sparked the confrontation by calling him a racial slur, an accusation that Rudolph vehemently denied. Prior to the next meeting between the two teams in Cleveland, Rudolph indicated that he was willing to talk face-to-face with Garrett to potentially clear the air. The pair went on to spend a moment together on the field after that particular game, and Rudolph went so far as to publish a post-game picture with Garrett on social media.

No word yet on whether the Garrett’s injuries (which are said to be minor) might affect his playing status. He needs one more sack to become the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks.

The Browns are slated to return to action on Sunday Oct. 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was held to just two assisted tackles in his team’s last game, a 29-17 win over the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 22, 2022.