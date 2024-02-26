Steelers Urged to Target ‘Ascending’ Playmaking LB

Linebacker isn’t getting as much attention this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers as other positions. But when pushed to pick one free agent for Pittsburgh to sign this offseason, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin called on the Steelers to target linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Benjamin connected Luvu to the Steelers in his NFL free agency mock draft on February 23.

“A QB like Ryan Tannehill would make sense here, but the Steelers have been swinging at linebackers for years,” Benjamin wrote. “Luvu finally gives them a fast, physical, ascending playmaker whose blitzing skills should pair nicely with those of T.J. Watt.”

Luvu has experienced a breakout couple of seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers. In 2022 and 2023, Luvu posted more than 100 combined tackles and 5 sacks.

During 2023, he recorded a career-high 125 combined tackles with 10 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. Luvu also had 5.5 sacks, 5 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles.

How LB Frankie Luvu Could Fit With the Steelers

Benjamin’s description implies Luvu is an edge rusher because he’s advocating to pair him with T.J. Watt. The Steelers signing an edge rusher this offseason would be an odd move since they already have Alex Highsmith as Watt’s complement.

But Luvu plays inside linebacker. The Steelers could pair Luvu with either Elandon Roberts or Cole Holcomb in the middle of their defense.

While the early offseason focus has been at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback for the Steelers, they could also use a reinforcement at linebacker.

Holcomb and Kwon Alexander both missed the second half of the season with knee and Achilles injuries, respectively. Alexander is a free agent, and it’s currently unclear if Holcomb will be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Steelers were able to piece together enough depth at inside linebacker to win 10 games in 2023. But signing guys off the street to play significant snaps late in the regular season is not something the team wants to do again in 2024.

Luvu played at least 15 games in each of his three seasons with the Panthers. After back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns, he’s a rising playmaker that would be a significant addition to Pittsburgh’s defense.

Pro Football Focus has Luvu ranked as the top inside linebacker set to be available in free agency.

Projecting Luvu’s Next Contract

Luvu began his career as an undrafted free agent for the New York Jets in 2018. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.84 seconds at the Washington State 2018 Pro Day, but NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2018 that his instincts allow him to play at a faster speed.

Those instincts helped Luvu make the Jets roster as a rookie and post 3 sacks with 11 quarterback hits in 2018. But his playing time declined to just 69 defensive snaps in 2019. He then played only 258 defensive snaps in 2020 despite making a career-high three starts.

Luvu started four contests during his first season in Carolina during 2021. The following season, he became a regular starter. He has played at least 940 defensive snaps each of the past two seasons.

Interestingly, even though PFF rated Luvu the top inside linebacker in the free agency class, PFF didn’t predict him to be the most expensive. PFF projected Luvu’s market value to be $30 million on a 3-year contract with $17 million guaranteed.

Perhaps his coverage skills will be the reason he doesn’t receive the most expensive deal at his position this offseason.

“Luvu has limitations in coverage but is a menace coming forward and rushing the passer or shooting through gaps to rack up tackles for loss,” wrote PFF’s analysts.

In a perfect world, the Steelers will add an inside linebacker that excels in coverage. The team already has strong pass rushers in Watt, Highsmith and Cameron Heyward.

But if the Steelers want to consider adding to their pass rushing strength and make a splash at inside linebacker, Luvu is an option.