Steelers’ George Pickens Puts NFL Officials on Blast After Bills Loss

Wide receiver George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers had stayed clear of any drama in recent weeks. But after the Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17, in the AFC wild-card round, Pickens found himself again at the center of controversy.

While speaking to the media after the defeat, Pickens was strongly critical of the officiating in his first NFL playoff game.

“You can’t play the Bills and the refs at the same time,” Pickens told reporters, via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “You out there, and you’re trying to make the plays you are personally and then they just take away calls.

“Just politically, when you guys go back and watch the game, watch the refs.”

Pickens led Steelers wide receivers with 5 catches for 50 yards in the loss.

Steelers’ George Pickens Throws Helmet in Frustration After Controversial No-Call

A big source of Pickens’ anger toward the referees in the playoff matchup against the Bills was likely from a fourth-and-3 attempt late in the game for Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph targeted Pickens on the play. Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was in coverage and appeared to first grab Pickens by the face mask and then twist the Steelers receiver with a hold around his hip.

But officials didn’t throw a flag. At the time, the Steelers trailed by 14 with only 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. No penalty on the play essentially ended the game.

“Another no call for the Bills how is that possible,” Fantasy Fanatics tweeted as a caption to the replay of the fourth-down try. “George Pickens completely turned around and held during his route.

“Steelers getting cheat out of this game.”

Interestingly, the CBS broadcast booth was split over whether officials should have called Jackson for a penalty. Both Jim Nantz and Tony Romo argued that the play was a penalty, but CBS NFL rules expert Gene Steratore didn’t see the contact as a foul.

After the play, CBS cameras caught Pickens throwing his helmet on the sideline.

“Pickens is heated,” tweeted Fantasy Fanatics.

Pickens also voiced his frustration with officials for Steelers linebacker Myles Jack receiving a pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter on an attempt Pickens deemed uncatchable. However, officials called Jack for holding on the play, which is an infraction that can occur regardless of whether the pass is catchable.

Pickens Had Costly First-Half Fumble

Not getting the fourth-and-3 pass interference penalty against Buffalo hurt Pittsburgh’s comeback chances. But NFL games do not come down to officiating as often as players and fans suggest.

Arguing that officiating played a major role in a 14-point loss simply comes across as sour grapes.

Officials didn’t play any role in Pickens’ first-half fumble. Actually, the officials initially ruled Pickens down, bailing out the Steelers receiver for losing the ball. However, Bills coach Sean McDermott challenged the play, which caused the play to be reversed to a fumble.

The Bills scored a touchdown to go ahead 14-0 one play later.

After Pickens’ fumble, the Steelers pulled back within one score of the Bills just briefly in the fourth quarter.

To beat Josh Allen on the road, the Steelers needed to win the turnover margin and make an impactful play on special teams. Pittsburgh blocked a field goal, which ignited the team late in the second quarter. But the Steelers lost the turnover battle, 2-0.

That was not the result of the officiating.