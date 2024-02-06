Steelers Host Longtime Arthur Smith Tight End for Workout

Since Arthur Smith was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a few of his former players have been linked to the team.

Ryan Tannehill is one of the most popular options for the team’s backup quarterback spot in 2024.

Marcus Mariota is a name that has been brought into that conversation.

Even wide receiver Mack Hollins was named a potential target for Pittsburgh.

Now the team has actually taken a step toward bringing in a player who has history with Smith.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted a workout with former Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse on February 5.

Hesse finished the 2023 on the Falcons’ practice squad, but was not signed to a reserve/future contract, making him a free agent.

Hesse has a long history with Smith that could help him land a spot with the Steelers.

Hesse’s History With Smith

Hesse has spent the entirety of his NFL career playing for Smith.

After going undrafted as a linebacker out of Iowa in 2019, Hesse was signed by the Tennessee Titans.

He then decided to change positions to the one his college is best know for and became a tight end.

He spent his first two years in the league on the Titans’ practice squad before following Smith to the Falcons.

In Atlanta he finally began to get snaps on the active roster and even appeared in all 17 games in 2022.

In 2023, he went back to being a practice squad player. He only appeared in three games as he was buried on the depth chart behind Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and MyCole Pruitt.

Now the Steelers are looking at the possibility of reuniting him with the coach that he has spent his entire career playing for.

How He’d Fit With the Steelers

If the Steelers end up signing Hesse, it won’t be because of his prowess as a pass catcher.

In five seasons in the NFL, the tight end has only been targeted 17 times. He’s made 14 catches for 132 yards in his career.

That’s not something the Steelers need anyway. They have plenty of capable pass catchers with Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, and Darnell Washington on the roster.

Hesse’s value would come in his ability as a blocker. His blocking has been his best asset in the NFL and could help the Steelers in a couple of ways.

The first is the obvious impact that a good blocker can have on the team’s run game as they prepare to potentially make it the focal point of the offense.

The other is that having him as a blocker could allow the Steelers to let Freiermuth focus on the passing game. He has developed as a blocker since being drafted in 2021, but that’s not where he can have the biggest impact on the Steelers.

Freiermuth would be much more valuable to the team if he was used more freely in the passing game.

That becomes especially true in Smith’s offense. Tight ends are a key piece of the passing game in his offense and that could lead to Freiermuth’s best season of his career.

If the team brings in a tight end that can take on some of the team’s blocking assignment’s it will free Freiermuth up as a receiver. It could also allow Washington to focus on developing that side of his game early in his career.

Hesse isn’t the kind of flashy signing that fans are hoping for this offseason, but he could be a good fit for the Steelers in 2024.