NFL Legend’s Son Named Potential NFL Draft Option for Steelers

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a pretty good job of drafting wide receivers.

They have had Pro Bowler after Pro Bowler pass through the franchise since the late 90s.

They’ve maintained that success in recent years.

The Steelers’ current wide receiver depth chart includes Diontae Johnson, who is a former Pro Bowler, and George Pickens, who had 1140 yards this past season. Both were drafted by the Steelers.

This year, they could try to continue that success with the son of an NFL legend as Jerry Rice’s son, Brenden Rice, is a member of the 2024 draft class.

Even with two receivers as talented as Johnson and Pickens, they could find themselves looking for another receiver during the draft.

Despite surviving the team’s first round of cuts, Allen Robinson still probably won’t be on the roster much longer.

That will leave the team looking for a WR3.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo put together a big board for each of the Steelers’ first three picks in the 2024 draft.

The big board for round three included Rice.

Brenden Rice’s College Production

Rice wasn’t quite the star his father was in college, but he still managed to carve out a solid role for himself at the end of his college career.

He struggled to make an impact in two seasons at Colorado to start his college career. He made just 27 catches for 419 yards in two years with the Buffaloes.

That led him to transfer to USC and team up with the presumed top pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

He quickly developed a rapport with Caleb Williams. In his first season with the Trojans, Rice made 39 catches for 611 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He followed that up with an even better senior season. With Jordan Addison no longer around to hog targets, Rice made 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

That progression in college along with solid size and his legendary pedigree have turned him into an interesting prospect ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Do the Steelers Really Need a Receiver That Early?

For most teams in the NFL, Johnson and Pickens would be enough for the organization to feel like they don’t need to pursue a receiver early in the draft.

The Steelers are not most teams.

They have a history of being hesitant to pay receivers when their rookie contracts run out. Mike Wallace left for the Dolphins after four years in Pittsburgh. Emmanuel Sanders headed to Denver.

They only gave Juju Smith-Schuster a one-year deal after his rookie contract ended. Even Johnson only got two years from the Steelers on his second contract.

Now that contract for Johnson only has one year left on it. There is no guarantee that they’ll be willing to pay whatever it would cost to keep him around.

With that in mind, looking at a receiver with upside in the middle rounds to be the WR3 in 2024 and then potentially replace Johnson in 2025 might be a good idea for the Steelers.

If that’s the route they decide they want to take, they could certainly do worse than grabbing the son of the greatest receiver in league history with their third-round pick.