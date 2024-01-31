Steelers Projected to Take ‘Swing on Big Upside’ QB

After drafting Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t take another quarterback before Day 3 for nine years. But pundits have argued the Steelers could pursue quarterbacks early in the draft just two offseasons after selecting Kenny Pickett.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor is the newest reporter to consider the possibility. Pryor predicted the Steelers target Florida State signal caller Jordan Travis at No. 84 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

“At his end-of-season news conference, coach Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett will resume his status as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024 but will have competition,” Pryor wrote. “Travis’ season ended prematurely with a left lower-leg injury that will likely hamper him in the pre-draft evaluation period, but taking a swing on him could have big upside for the Steelers.

“Travis is undersized, but his mobility, playmaking ability and pocket presence make him an intriguing prospect in a league that increasingly values quarterbacks with versatile skill sets to run the offense.”

Draft analysts will likely consider taking Travis in the third round a big swing. Pryor’s colleagues at ESPN have Travis ranked as the ninth-best quarterback and 145th overall player in the class.

The Pro Football Focus big board placed Travis at 141st overall. PFF also had him ranked ninth among signal callers.

Bleacher Report’s draft experts, though, didn’t have Travis rated as one of the top 150 players in the class.