Steelers Called on to Target $12.4 Million WR After Career-Best Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hole at wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson during the NFL’s legal tampering period. But the good news is there are several veteran wide receivers still available in NFL free agency, including one that is coming off arguably the best season of his career — Josh Reynolds.

Both Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark and Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh included Reynolds on lists of potential free agents Pittsburgh should target next.

“The former Detroit Lions wide receiver would be an ideal fit for the Steelers,” Clark wrote. “Reynolds could work on the outside, and while he might not be a true No. 2, the Steelers probably aren’t going to get someone in free agency who can do as much as Johnson.

“Of all the free agents still out there, a Reynolds signing would be the one that excites me the most.”

Clark is likely correct that most NFL teams probably don’t view the former fourth-round pick as an ideal No. 2 wideout. But that’s what he was on the league’s second-best passing offense in 2023.

With the Lions, Reynolds posted 40 catches for 608 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He was second among all Detroit receivers in all three categories.

Reynolds didn’t set new career bests with any of those totals. However, his 608 receiving yards his best mark since 2020. Furthermore, he averaged more than 15 yards per catch for the first time since 2019 and matched his career-high with 5 touchdowns.

How Josh Reynolds Could Fit With the Steelers

As Clark noted, Reynolds wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Johnson. But there are skills Reynolds would bring to Pittsburgh’s offense that Johnson didn’t such as blocking.

Reynolds posted a career-best 70.3 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus during 2023. The Lions deployed him in that situation often too. PFF’s stats indicate Reynolds blocked for Detroit’s running game on 395 snaps last season.

In addition to trading Johnson, the Steelers released veteran receiver Allen Robinson this offseason. According to PFF, Robinson blocked in Pittsburgh’s running game on 350 snaps during 2023. PFF gave Robinson a 57.8 run blocking grade last season.

Signing Reynolds would help the Steelers replace both Johnson and Robinson. Reynolds would be an upgrade for the Pittsburgh run game in terms of blocking. The veteran receiver could also be an immediate and deep target in the Steelers passing game.

In parts of three seasons with the Lions, Reynolds posted 97 receptions for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns during 38 games.

Over his seven-year career, Reynolds has also played for the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. In 107 NFL games, he’s recorded 220 catches, 2,933 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Other Free Agent Wide Receiver Targets for Steelers

PFF ranked Reynolds the 14th-best wideout available in free agency this offseason. Of that group, Reynolds is one of the best still unsigned.

But that doesn’t mean the Steelers don’t have other options. Most notably, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is an obvious free agent candidate for the Steelers.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported on March 13 that Boyd, who is a Pittsburgh native, and the Steelers have a mutual interest in each other. Boyd is more of a slot receiver, but he’s recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

In January, PFF’s Brad Spielberger linked the Steelers to former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.

The Steelers could also target a lower-tier receiver free agent and then add at the position again early in the 2024 NFL draft.