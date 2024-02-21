Steelers Nab Projected $283 Million QB in Blockbuster ESPN Trade Proposal

The ESPN NFL analysts continue to connect the Pittsburgh Steelers to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. On February 21, ESPN’s Field Yates joined the hypothetical, suggesting the specific offer the Steelers should make to land Fields.

Yates proposed the Steelers sending their No. 51 overall pick and a 2024 fourth-round selection to the Bears for Fields.

“While coach Mike Tomlin recently pledged support for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was a 2022 first-round pick, I would not be going out on a limb by proclaiming the Steelers need to consider other options,” Yates wrote. “Fields would provide a dynamic dimension to the Steelers’ offense, and I’d be pursuing this aggressively if I were Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers ranked outside the top 20 in completion percentage (63.8%), touchdown passes (13), yards per attempt (6.8) and QBR (41.6) last season.”

Yates also proposed hypothetical trade offers for Fields from the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. The Falcons’ offer only contained a second-round pick, but Atlanta’s selection is eight picks ahead of Pittsburgh’s.

Las Vegas’ offer for Fields was a 2024 third-round choice and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Fields could be available through a trade because the Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. USC signal caller Caleb Williams is the presumed prospect to go first overall.

Yates also suggested hypothetical trade proposals for the Bears top pick. But he did not include the Steelers as one of the teams.

Fields has one year remaining on his rookie contract although any team that trades for him is almost certain to pick up his fifth-year option.

Spotrac projected Fields’ market value for his next contract to be $283 million on a six-year deal.

Steelers Favorites to Land QB Justin Fields

ESPN’s Adam Schefter called Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin a “big fan” of Fields while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on February 12.

Three days later, DraftKings listed the Steelers as the new favorite to start Fields behind center next season. With Schefter’s comment and the new betting odds, the rumors have swirled around Fields and the Steelers the past couple weeks.

Fields has a tremendous highlight reel because of his dual-threat ability as both a runner and thrower. For that reason, imagining him joining the black and gold is, admittedly, a fun hypothetical.

Even in 2024, the Steelers appear to want to win with defense and a strong running game. With Arthur Smith as the team’s new offensive coordinator, big things are expected from running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren next season.

Smith’s offense in Atlanta finished inside the top 10 in rushing yards each of the past two seasons. Adding Fields as another running threat behind center could make the Steelers even more dangerous on the ground.

Fields led the Bears with 657 rushing yards in 2023. He led the NFL with 7.1 yards per carry in 2022.

Why the Steelers Probably Won’t Trade for Fields

Schefter and DraftKings have pushed the notion that the Steelers will be involved in the Fields sweepstakes. But local reporters and the team itself have suggested little to support a Fields trade to Pittsburgh.

During his post-season press conference on January 18, Tomlin told reporters Pittsburgh’s 2024 starting quarterback was already on the roster.

On February 17, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers are “not interested” in bringing in a new starting quarterback.

“They are committed to giving Pickett a third season to see if he is the guy to do more than just win a playoff game — something they haven’t done in a franchise-record seven years,” wrote Dulac.

Financially, it won’t make much sense for the Steelers to bring in Fields unless they change their minds on Pickett.

Although Fields will have just a $6 million cap hit in 2024, his team will have to decide in May whether to pick up his fifth-year option.

“What most people still have yet to realize is that if the Steelers do wind up trading for Justin Fields, they will need to turn around and pick up the 5th year option for $21.978M fully guaranteed in 2025,” Steelers Depot’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted. “That also means he’s automatically the starter in 2024 and there is no competition. Married to him for two seasons.”

So, after trading for the Bears quarterback, they’d be committing to paying Fields nearly $28 million.

“A high draft pick AND $25 million guaranteed for Fields before he plays one snap for you,” The Athletic’s Kaboly wrote on X. “Not quite sure about that.”

Then, the Steelers would likely need to offer Fields a contract worth in the neighborhood of $283 million for him to stay.