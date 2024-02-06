Steelers ‘Would Love’ to Bring Back Veteran Defensive Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it very public that they’d like to re-sign quarterback Mason Rudolph. But The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly suggested on February 6 that in a perfect world, the Steelers would also re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace.

Kaboly ranked Wallace the No. 2 free agent the Steelers would most like to re-sign. Rudolph was No. 1.

“The Steelers would love to have Wallace back,” wrote Kaboly.

That assertion gelled with what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote about Wallace and the Steelers in January.

“The Steelers’ free agency class is not star-studded, but Wallace has been a solid starter over two years in Pittsburgh, producing six interceptions and 12 pass breakups since 2022,” Fowler wrote. “I could see him staying there on another two-year deal closer to free agency.”

To Fowler’s point, Wallace is Pittsburgh’s only free agent this offseason who started at least nine games in 2023.

Spotrac projected Wallace’s market value to be $11.88 million on a two-year contract. Such a deal would pay the veteran cornerback an average annual salary of $5.9 million.

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers Bring Back CB Levi Wallace?

Kaboly contended that the Steelers would really like to have Wallace on the 2024 roster. However, Kaboly didn’t predict general manager Omar Khan to prioritize the veteran cornerback.

“Surely [Wallace is] not at the top of their free-agent priority list even after a season in which he started nine games and played in 16, logging 69 percent of the defensive snaps,” Kaboly wrote. “With the emergence of Joey Porter Jr. as the clear No. 1 cornerback, the Steelers have the luxury to experiment with their No. 2 guy.”

Instead of signing Wallace immediately, Kaboly anticipates the Steelers “snooping around free agency” for younger options with more upside.

Pundits have connected the Steelers to cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed. Both could be free agents this offseason.

But even if they become available, the Steelers don’t have a lot of cap space to work with ahead of 2024.

Should the Steelers not find another option, they could then circle back to re-sign Wallace.

Why the Steelers Should Re-Sign Wallace

The free agency decision the Steelers have to make with Wallace could also depend on the future of Patrick Peterson. The 33-year-old is under contract for the 2024 season, but there have been rumblings that he could be a cap casualty this offseason.

Peterson also suggested that he could move to safety.

If the Steelers lose Peterson at cornerback, they won’t have very much depth at the position entering free agency. Along with Wallace, cornerbacks James Pierre, Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley are pending free agents for Pittsburgh.

At No. 7, Sullivan was the next highest-ranked cornerback free agent the Steelers should re-sign on Kaboly’s list. But Kaboly suggested that if the Steelers re-sign Wallace, then Peterson could play more nickel to fill the void Sullivan leaves.

In addition to Peterson, the Steelers are returning Joey Porter Jr. from the starting lineup for 2024. The No. 32 overall pick from 2023, Porter is expected to develop into the franchise’s next shutdown cornerback.

The Steelers also have cornerbacks Darius Rush, Cory Trice, Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo, Kalon Barnes, Thomas Graham Jr. and Nate Meadors under contract for 2024.