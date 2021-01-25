Former Steelers, Raiders Wide Receiver Signs With Toronto Argonauts

On Monday the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL announced that they have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Bryant, who recently turned 29, has been out of the NFL since December 14, 2018. On that day the NFL advised: “Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

Last June a report indicated that Bryant had applied to the NFL for reinstatement, but that turned out not to be true. As such, he remains suspended indefinitely, which explains the move to the CFL.

Martavis Bryant’s Steelers Career

Unfortunately for all involved, Bryant never maximized his potential in the NFL, as he was repeatedly suspended by the league for substance abuse issues.

After being drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft—No. 118 overall out of Clemson—Bryant played in a total of 36 games with the Steelers, including 16 starts. During those games he caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns (15.2 yards per reception).

Three of those catches went for touchdowns of 80-plus yards, as you can see from the highlight reel below.

That helps explain why the Steelers were unwilling to give up on him … until the Oakland Raiders offered a third-round draft pick—a selection that was later used to trade up in the third round to select quarterback Mason Rudolph.

But Bryant struggled to make an impact for Jon Gruden’s Raiders. In eight games he made only two starts, catching just 19 passes for 266 yards and zero touchdowns before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Bryant’s NFL career totals stand at 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns. In college at Clemson University (2011-2013) he caught 61 passes for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns in 37 games.

Former Steelers Receiver Eli Rogers Has Also Signed With a CFL Team

Meanwhile, former Steelers receiver Eli Rogers—who played alongside Bryant in Pittsburgh—has signed with the Montreal Alouettes.

Rogers—who is 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds—spent four years with the Steelers, coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville.

The 28-year-old Miami native played in 30 games for Pittsburgh (15 starts), hauling in 78 passes for 822 yards and four touchdowns. He also served as a punt returner, totaling 26 returns for 191 yards, a 7.3 average.

Last year, he appeared in five games for the DC Defenders of the XFL, rushing the ball three times for 25 yards and catching 14 passes for 146 yards.

The 2021 CFL Season

The 2021 CFL preseason begins on Sunday May 23rd and the regular season gets underway on Thursday June 10th. Toronto and Montreal are scheduled to play each other on Thursday July 15th, Friday September 17th and in the season-finale for both teams (Saturday October 30th).

In 2019 Montreal went 10-8 while Toronto won just four of 18 games, finishing second and third in the CFL’s East Division, respectively.

