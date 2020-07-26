Ex-Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Has Not Applied for Reinstatement: Report

Last month a report emerged that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant had applied for reinstatement to the NFL, which prompted me to ask: Should the Steelers sign Martavis Bryant?

Well, that question may be academic, at least for the time being. On Saturday, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero—both of whom toil for NFL Network and NFL.com—reported that Bryant has yet to apply for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, so he is unlikely to play in 2020.

Multiple teams have inquired about FA Martavis Bryant, but the ex-Steelers & Raiders WR has not yet reapplied for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, per me & @TomPelissero. Bryant hopes to play, but has more work to be done. As of now, playing in 2020 seems unlikely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2020

This isn’t to say that NFL teams aren’t interested in Bryant. Rapoport indicates that “multiple” teams have inquired about his services, but he “has more work to be done” before returning to the NFL is a possibility.

Martavis Bryant’s Career Earnings

Being that he’s still just 28 years old, it seems Bryant still has a little time left to add to his career earnings, which according to overthecap.com total approximately $3.2 million, close to half of which was paid out by the Raiders, despite the fact that he only appeared in 8 games for Oakland.

As a fourth-round draft choice in 2014, the Steelers got much more for their investment. Bryant caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh, paying out a total of $1.864 million or so over the course of four years.

All of this is a relatively paltry amount of money for a receiver who has $10 million-plus per year talent, as evidenced by the many splash plays he made for the Steelers, including three touchdown catches of 80+ yards in his first 11 games in the NFL.

That includes this incredible catch-and-run versus the Arizona Cardinals—a simple slant route on which he beats cornerback Tyrann Mathieu and then runs away from most of the Cardinals’ defense on the way to an 88-yard touchdown.

Martavis Bryant's Incredible 88-Yard TD Catch | Cardinals vs. Steelers | NFLWatch Pittsburgh Steelers' WR Martavis Bryant sprint 88-yards for a touchdown in his 2015 debut against the Cardinals in Week 6. Subscribe to the NFL YouTube channel to see immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, daily fantasy football updates, all your favorite NFL Network podcasts, and more! Subscribe to NFL on YouTube: https://goo.gl/VmTK0M For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Fantasy Football: http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2015 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ 2015-10-18T20:08:21Z

Not to mention this freakish 94-yard touchdown catch in which he literally runs away from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall.

Ben Roethlisberger-Martavis Bryant connect on this 94-yard touchdown (Week 14, 2014)Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger launches it to wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a 94-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the 2014 NFL season. 2015-09-05T20:40:40Z

The Martavis Bryant Trade Yielded Mason Rudolph

Of course, the Steelers eventually gave up on Bryant when the Raiders offered a third-round draft pick in exchange for his services—a pick the Steelers didn’t utilize directly, as it became part of the package used to trade up three spots to #76 overall to select quarterback Mason Rudolph in 2018.

It remains to be seen whether that trade-up was a deal worth making. As of today, Pittsburgh’s backup QB situation is sometimes referred to as one of the biggest roster holes in the NFL. But with two years remaining on Ben Roethlisberger’s pricey contract, the Steelers can’t really afford to add an established veteran to the team, and are almost obliged to give Rudolph another opportunity to show he’s something more or less than Neil O’Donnell. Rudolph is scheduled to earn $836,554 in salary in 2020 and $1,041,801 in 2021.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Pittsburgh Steelers Lineman Wins Hearts With Joyful ‘Flashdance’ Send-Up

READ NEXT: Terry Bradshaw Sports Toupee in Possibly NSFW Try-On Video [WATCH]

READ NEXT: ‘I Would Take Steelers’ TJ Watt Over His Brother JJ Watt