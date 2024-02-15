Steelers Urged to Sign ‘Physical’ WR as Complementary Target

Every single Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher who had more than 3 receptions last season is under contract for 2024. But Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey still argued on February 14 for the Steelers to target veteran receiver Noah Brown in NFL free agency.

“The Steelers could use a physical possession-based wide receiver who can complement [Diontae] Johnson and [George] Pickens,” wrote Tansey.

“Noah Brown fits that mold with his 6’2”, 215-pound frame. “Brown could take some pressure off Johnson and Pickens when it comes to wide receiver production and he would allow [Pat] Freiermuth to not be the only option Pickett can trust across the middle.” Brown was not only physical, but he was a big-play machine for the Houston Texans in 2023. He posted 33 catches for 567 yards, averaging a career-high 17.2 yards per reception, with 2 touchdowns. How Noah Brown Could Fit With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Injuries cut into production from wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth during the 2023 season. But each still finished among the team’s top four pass catchers in terms of yards.

George Pickens led the team with 63 catches and 1,140 yards.

Pickens was Pittsburgh’s big-play threat, averaging 18.1 yards per catch. He figures to continue in that role in Arthur Smith’s offense next season. But Brown could be a nice complementary target to add as another option over the middle of the field.

The Steelers didn’t use between the hash marks enough under previous offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Part of that was Freiermuth missing five games in 2023. Backup tight ends Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington combined for just 30 catches and 228 yards with no touchdowns the entire season.

Brown is obviously a receiver, but his physicality could bode very well for Pittsburgh’s intermediate passing attack, especially over the middle of the field.

In six NFL seasons, Brown has posted 115 catches for 1,547 yards and 5 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 when he had 43 receptions for 555 yards and 3 scores.

Clearly, Brown can thrive as either an offense’s big-play threat or as a possession receiver. He averaged 12.9 yards per reception with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 before his breakout yards per catch campaign last season.

Brown an Affordable Option to Potentially Replace WR Allen Robinson

The Steelers released quarterback Mitch Trubisky, right tackle Chukwuma Okorfor and punter Pressley Harvin III on February 12. But more moves are likely coming as the team remains more than $4 million over the salary cap according to Spotrac.

The next obvious cut candidate for Pittsburgh is wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Steelers could save $10 million by cutting the 30-year-old receiver, who posted just 280 receiving yards in 2023.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote in a fan chat on February 14 that he expects the Steelers to release Robinson. However, Dulac also left open the possibility of Allen agreeing to a new contract that pays him “a whole lot less money.”

If the Steelers re-work Robinson’s contract, there probably isn’t a spot on Pittsburgh’s roster for Brown. In addition to Robinson, the Steelers have Johnson, Pickens and Calvin Austin set to return at receiver for 2024.

However, should the Steelers cut Robinson to save the full $10 million, Brown could be an excellent candidate to replace the 30-year-old.

Pro Football Focus projected Brown’s market value to be $7 million on a 2-year contract. PFF also predicted Brown to receive $3.75 million guaranteed with an average annual salary of $3.5 million.

That’s a very affordable deal, which could be key with the Steelers. Pittsburgh is likely hoping to use as much cap space as possible to address other key roster needs at quarterback, offensive line, and inside linebacker.