Super Bowl Winning Coordinator Steelers’ Top Choice for OC Opening: Analyst

Members of Pittsburgh Steelers media have named as many as 25 possible candidates for the team’s open offensive coordinator role. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora narrowed the list down to five. He also ranked the top three candidates most likely to be hired. At the top of the list was Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell.

“[The Steelers] are going to like Bevell’s extensive coordinating experience, his run-first/balanced attitude, and the work he did with the Dolphins this year, carrying over some of those ideas to the Steelers,” wrote Kozora.

Bevell began his NFL coaching career in 2000. He’s been an offensive coordinator in the league for 15 seasons.

He won the Super Bowl as Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator in 2013.

Kozora placed Bevell at the top of his most logical offensive coordinator fits for the Steelers based on the qualifications head coach Mike Tomlin outlined in his end-of-the-season press conference on January 18.

After Bevell, Kozora had Alex Van Pelt and Pep Hamilton ranked second and third, respectively.

How Darrell Bevell Fits as the Next Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator

Tomlin explained he wants the team’s next offensive coordinator to be from outside the organization, have previous experience with the role and success working with quarterbacks.

Bevell checks all those boxes and then some.

Over 23 NFL seasons, Bevell has served as offensive coordinator for four different teams. He’s worked with a variety of quarterbacks — Brett Favre, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.

Bevell and Tomlin even previously worked together. Bevell served as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 when Tomlin was the team’s defensive coordinator for one season.

This past season, the Dolphins finished first in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns with Bevell as the team’s passing game coordinator.

When Bevell has called plays, his philosophy has matched what the Steelers have usually done throughout their history — establish a running game to set up the pass.

“He’s another coach from the West Coast type but prefers bigger chunks in the passing game than that scheme’s roots,” Kozora wrote. “His offenses have largely been balanced but skewed heavier toward the run, and he likes being under center, his WCO background shining through.

“On paper, he’s everything the team would look for.”

The Seahawks finished top five in rushing four times with Bevell as their offensive coordinator.

Steelers Request to Interview Rams’ Zac Robinson for OC Opening

However, there are risks to hiring Bevell. He’s remained an offensive assistant for nearly two decades because he’s experienced inconsistent success.

Even after coordinating the Seahawks offense to two Super Bowl appearances, he didn’t receive any consideration for head coaching roles. Then after the 2017 season, the Seahawks fired him.

It’s far from a foregone conclusion the Steelers will be hiring Bevell. To begin their search, the Steelers have their eye on another candidate.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer reported on January 22 that the Steelers requested to interview Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator opening.

Robinson has spent the past five years on the Rams coaching staff under Sean McVay. Hiring McVay assistants has been a recent trend in the NFL.

Robinson has never called offensive plays. But as was the case with Tomlin 17 years ago, maybe his resume won’t matter if he aces the interview.