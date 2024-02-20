Starting Patriots WR Named Potential Free Agent Target for Steelers

Wide receiver isn’t a position that you would expect to be too high on the list of priorities for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has some talented options at the position and has major needs elsewhere on the roster.

Still, they could decide they want to add another option at the position to try and give Kenny Pickett the best chance of succeeding in his third year in the NFL.

That option could be a starter from another team with a struggling young QB.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette’s Ray Fittipaldo believes New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne could be a target for the Steelers during the 2024 offseason.

“You know, Bourne could be an interesting guy. Had some success in New England and you think, you know maybe there’s a little bit more meat on that bone because the offensie coordinator thing up there had been a circus for the last couple of years,” Fittipaldo said on the North Shore Drive podcast. “The quarterback situation hasn’t been good the last couple of years. So you think maybe get him into a different offense, maybe he could put up some stats.”

Bourne’s Interesting Few Years With the Patriots

Bourne had a bit of an odd stretch with the Patriots.

He was one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets during the QB’s rookie season. He made 55 catches for 800 yards and 5 touchdowns during his first season in New England.

In his second year with the team, he was expected to once again be a big part of the passing game.

He played just two snaps in the first game of the 2022 season.

The team’s owner wasn’t happy about it. According to a report after the game, Robert Kraft told the team’s coaching staff he wanted Bourne playing more.

He got 24 snaps the following week. Over the course of the year he worked his way up to regularly playing more than 50% of snaps every week, but his number still took a big hit.

In year two he only made 35 catches for 434 yards and 1 TD.

This past season, his role grew and he ended up playing 73% of the snaps in the games where he appeared.

Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just eight games.

In those eight games, Bourne made 37 catches for 406 yards and 4 TDs, setting career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns per game.

With his solid per game numbers and the expectation that he won’t be too expesive, Bourne could be a good fit for the Steelers.

Spots Could be Opening Up On the Steelers

The Steelers certainly aren’t hurting for options in the passing game right now.

George Pickens is coming off of a season where he topped 1100 yards. Diontae Johnson is a former Pro Bowler.

Pat Freiermuth proved in 2022 that he could be a dangerous option at tight end and should be a big part of Arthur Smith’s offense based on his past usage of tight ends.

Even Jaylen Warren had 61 catches at running back last season.

However, the Steelers didn’t get much out of the slot last season as Allen Robinson disappointed and now he could find himself on the chopping block during the 2024 offseason.

There also seems to be a possibility that Johnson might not be in Pittsburgh for much longer.

He only has one year left on his contract and, according to the Triblive.com’s Mark Madden, Johnson’s future with the team is in doubt

With Robinson likely to be cut this offseason and Johnson potentially nearing the end of his time with the Steelers, Bourne could be a good pickup for the team’s wide receiver room.