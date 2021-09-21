Steelers Positioned to Sign Former First-Round Defensive End: REPORT

In the wake of the season-ending injury to defensive end Tyson Alualu, the Pittsburgh Steelers are positioned to sign former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton.
According to a source of NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers will sign Charlton to their practice squad pending a passed physical.
Charlton was a first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.
