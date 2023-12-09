GO AD-FREE
2 Steelers Defensive Stars Enter Concussion Protocol

T.J. Watt Alex Highsmith

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both entered the concussion protocol after Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

The top two edge rushers for the Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, didn’t play as much as usual in Week 14 against the New England Patriots because of injuries. The status of players going forward is now uncertain.

Pro Football Talk reported on December 9 that Watt entered the NFL concussion protocol.

That report came less than 18 hours after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Highsmith had entered the NFL concussion protocol.

“Steelers standout pass-rusher Alex Highsmith has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following last night’s game, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He has more time to clear before their next game with the mini-bye.”

While Rapoport is correct that having played on Thursday will give the Steelers extra time before their next game, it’s not as many days as usual.

The Steelers will play their next contest on Saturday, December 16.

