Steelers Receive Encouraging Update on T.J. Watt Knee Injury: Reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on January 6 to improve to 10-7 and keep their playoff hopes alive. After the game, the Steelers also received a positive update on injured linebacker T.J. Watt.

Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Watt suffered a MCL sprain in Week 18.

Rapoport called the injury a “Grade 3” sprain on X (formerly Twitter). It’s a serious enough injury that Watt may not be able to play on Wild Card weekend if the Steelers earn a playoff spot.

But based on the replay of the injury and Watt’s reaction to the play, it was a positive that Watt avoided a more serious knee injury.

“Based on initial tests, Steelers potential DPOY TJ Watt is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain, sources said,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’ll have further tests, but that’s a multi-week injury.

“Better than an ACL tear. But not good if PIT makes the playoffs.”

Watt sustained the injury when Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams ran into Watt’s planted left leg. Upon contact, Watt’s left knee bent in the wrong direction.

“Steelers OLB TJ Watt suffered a knee injury and will NOT return to tonight’s game,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote as a caption to a replay of the injury on X.

Schefter reported that Watt wanted to return to the game. But the Steelers ruled him out during the second half.

“Steelers believe Defensive-Player-of-the-Year candidate T.J. Watt suffered a sprained MCL vs. the Ravens pending further testing, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “Watt wanted to go back into the game with the injury, but the Steelers wouldn’t allow it.”

With Watt pounding a fist on the ground immediately after getting hit in the knee, the linebacker’s injury looked serious. Although ESPN cameras showed him walking along the sidelines, it also didn’t take the Steelers long to rule him out for the game.

