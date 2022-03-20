NFL Twitter Reacts to Antonio Brown Courting the Browns

Last month former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown floated the idea of buying the Denver Broncos in conjunction with Kanye West. On Friday he floated the notion of joining the Cleveland Browns, no doubt inspired by the news that former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been traded to Cleveland.

The ‘Cleveland Antonio Browns’?

Antonio Brown delivered the message via Tweet, noting that his surname is a natural fit for the organization.

He went on to suggest that he would “take the Browns to (the) SuperBowl,” as opposed to the “ToiletBowl.”

Take the Browns to SuperBowl Not ToiletBowl — AB (@AB84) March 18, 2022

NFL Twitter was quick to react to both of these tweets.

One Twitter used suggested that the Browns could add Antonio Brown’s smiling visage to the team’s otherwise bland helmets.

Please make this happen 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RiCjIP7pA6 — Big Tuna (@Lassi_20) March 18, 2022

Another substituted C-T-E- for C-A-B, rudely suggesting that Brown is suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is “the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas,” as defined by the Mayo Clinic.

C-T-E — Jimmy Gs burner (@JimmyGsBurner) March 18, 2022

Several others embraced toilet bowl humor …

I usually dump my browns in the toilet bowl — StLouCard (@StLouCard) March 18, 2022

… with one of those users crudely suggesting that the Browns will never win the Super Bowl.

They’ll never been #1, always #2 — Tom Kostopoulos (@tomkostopoulos) March 19, 2022

Yet another referenced Brown’s efforts to make headway as a music artist, highlighting his single “Palace Not the Pit,” which he will no doubt play when he performs at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on Friday July 22.

Palace not the pit?? — Randy Mass (@r_schill274) March 18, 2022

The ‘Cleveland Antonio Clowns’?

But most Twitter users seemed to feel that if Brown did in fact sign with the Browns, he wouldn’t make it through an entire season, as he would soon become a malcontent and, in effect, burn everything down.

@ab after Watson throws Cooper 2 tds pic.twitter.com/fR5ElmUBDt — Riley JD (@traveljdriley) March 18, 2022

Some fans believe that Brown wouldn’t even make it through Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Him week 1 with browns pic.twitter.com/hNItMr1UEz — Zayd Zamzami (@ZaydZamzami) March 18, 2022

That’s not an unreasonable take; recall that Brown never played a down for the Raiders after he was traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in March 2019. He was released in early September 2019 after a confrontation with then-general manager Mike Mayock.

Browns = Toilet Bowl 💯💯💯💯 — SteelCity405 (@SteelCity405) March 19, 2022

And in January of this year, Brown walked off the field mid-game during his team’s comeback victory of the New York Jets, which led to his release four days later. Hence his status as an unrestricted free agent, which has only furthered has reputation for creating drama at every turn.

Last but not least, one fan summed up the sentiment of NFL Twitter is a single sentence, replying to Antonio Brown’s initial tweet by writing:

“I’m sure you meant to say Cleveland Antonio Clowns.”

I'm sure you meant to say Cleveland Antonio Clowns. — john carso (@jcaruso299) March 19, 2022

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers (2010). He played for Pittsburgh for nine years, earning All-Pro honors four times, plus seven Pro Bowl nominations during that time frame. He played one game for the New England Patriots in 2019 and spent most of the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

