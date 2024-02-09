Steelers Seem Unlikely to Land a QB Upgrade Based on Betting Odds

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be happy about what oddsmakers think of their chances to get a QB upgrade during the 2024 NFL offseason.

There has been some hope that the team would sign a big name to take over after Kenny Pickett struggled through his first two seasons in the league.

There are four QBs that have been brought up as potential offseason upgrades for the Steelers.

Those quarterbacks are Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins.

On February 6, DraftKings Sportsbook began releasing odds on where some of the 2024 offseason’s biggest free agents will play in 2024.

Mayfield didn’t have odds listed, which could indicate that he’s expected to stay with the Buccaneers.

The odds for the Steelers to land Cousins are +2500. They are +1400 to get Wilson. Their best chance is Fields, who they have ods of +1000 to get.

There are at least five teams with better odds than the Steelers to be the next team for each of these quarterbacks.

It doesn’t bode well for aanybody hoping the team will get an upgrade during the 2024 offseason, but things could change to make a move more realistic for the Steelers.

How the Odds Could Change

While the odds don’t look great for the Steelers to get their QB upgrade right now, there are a few moves that could end up helping them out.

The most obvious move that will change the odds for one of these acquisitions is the Broncos actually releasing Wilson. Right now they have the second best odds to be his team next season.

If they release him as expected, the odds would immediately shift.

The next change won’t come from a particular move, but from decisions made by teams around the league.

The Commanders have better odds than the Steelers for each of the QBs. They also own the NFL draft’s second overall pick.

They are expected to use that pick on a quarterback. If they decide that QB will be their starter right away or early in year one, they’ll become much less likely to pursue a notable veteran.

The same is true of the Patriots, who own the draft’s third pick. Their decision seems a bit less clear as they could also opt to select Marvin Harrison Jr. However, if they take a QB it also makes them less likely to pursue a veteran when Mac Jones could be their starter until the rookie is ready.

Even the Vikings could decide to draft a QB and start building for the future instead of bringing Cousins back. They already started getting rid of veteran players last offseason and finished 7-10 in 2023.

If any of these teams drop out of the race for a QB, the Steelers’ odds to land one get much better.

If not, there are other options the team could look at who aren’t necessarily upgrades, but will give the team some depth.

Other Options the Steelers Could Pursue

While the Steelers might not end up landing their QB upgrade, they could still get a capable backup for Pickett.

The most popular name since Arthur Smith was hired is Ryan Tannehill. He was Smith’s QB in Tennessee, so he’ll already be familiar with the offense. He struggled in 2023, but was on a team with a bad offensive line and only one proven pass catcher.

He could be a good insurance option for his old offensive coordinator with some solid receiving options and the possibility the team will make moves to improve their O-line.

Gardner Minshew will be available after nearly leading the Colts to the playoffs. He has mostly been a backup throughout his career, but has put together decent numbers when called upon to start.

He’d be good competition for Pickett and a solid option if he needs to step up for the Steelers.

Jacoby Brissett has gotten a ton of experience under center throughout his career and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. That could make him a good fit as the backup on a run-first team.

The Steelers may not end up with a big name during the 2024 offseason, but there are at least some options out there they could be comfortable with if they don’t.