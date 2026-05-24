AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Full Card & How To Watch

AEW will celebrate their seventh anniversary with Double or Nothing 2026 taking place in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first-ever AEW PPV in New York City is already sold out thanks to an incredible card. AEW has a reputation for great wrestling PPVs, and the hype is quite strong for this weekend’s event.

Full Main Card for AEW Double or Nothing 2026 (May 24, 2026):

Darby Allin (c) vs MJF – Title Vs Hair for the AEW Men’s World Championship Thekla (c) vs Kris Statlander vs Hikaru Shida vs Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship FTR (c) vs Adam Copeland and Christian Cage – I Quit match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship Jericho, The Elite and the Hurt Syndicate vs The Don Callis Family, The Demand and The Dogs – Stadium Stampede Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship Will Ospreay vs Samoa Joe – Owen Hart Cup tournament match Swerve Strickland vs Bandido – Owen Hart Cup tournament match Athena vs Mina Shirakawa – Owen Hart Cup tournament match Jon Moxley (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Continental Championship

Nine matches will feature a stacked card of talented names paying off storylines that have been taking place on television over the past month. MJF vs Darby Allin will be the main event with both Allin’s world title and MJF’s hair on the line.

How To Watch AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 & What Time

PPV start time: 8PM EST/5PM EST Pre-show start time: 7PM EST/4PM PST Platforms: HBO Max, Amazon Prime, PPV.com, Sling, YouTube, My AEW

AEW PPVs start at exactly 8PM EST for the standard time of the model that WWE and WCW created in the 1990s. The PPVs usually last at least four hours and often go past midnight to ensure that fans get enough bang for their buck with each event purchase.

United States PPV prices are $50 on every platform except for HBO Max. The discounted price for HBO Max subscribers allows them to purchase the PPV for $40. International viewers have plenty of options, with the new MyAEW streaming app being the most convenient for subscribers to save money and get access to the AEW library.

How To Watch Mick Foley On Pre-Show & The Full Pre-Show Card

AEW has a monthly buy-in pre-show streaming live on HBO Max and YouTube with a couple of matches and talking segments to hype fans up. Wrestling legend Mick Foley is making his AEW debut as the pre-show co-host with Renee Paquette.

Full Card For AEW Double or Nothing 2026 Buy In:

Megan Bayne & Lena Kross (c) vs Zayda Steel & Viva Van – Five Minute Eliminator Challenge Big Boom AJ, QT Marshall, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Roderick Strong vs Shane Taylor Promotions Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs The Opps (Anthony Bowens, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata

All pre-show matches should be fun and set the tone for the night. However, Foley’s first time on AEW camera is the biggest selling point of the pre-show. AEW will look to deliver a memorable night to make an impact in the New York City wrestling market.