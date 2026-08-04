WWE Stars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford Welcome Birth of Son

WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are officially parents. The power couple announced the birth of their firstborn son on August 4 via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford,” the WWE stars said in a joint Instagram post.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been married since 2018.

Belair and Ford first met in 2016 while training at WWE, and their attraction was instant. After dating for over a year, Ford proposed in 2017 while they were on a trip together.

Belair announced her pregnancy at WrestleMania 42 during a segment with John Cena.

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“You know you can’t have WrestleMania without a few surprises, right? So, John, I think we need to add one more to the attendance list,” Belair said before revealing her pregnant belly. “Because the EST is having a baby.”

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Began Dating in 2016

Since meeting in the WWE developmental grounds, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford shared an instant connection.

When asked on the daytime TV talk show Sherri about who made the first move, Belair quickly confirmed that she did.

“That was my first time ever like going after a guy,” she admitted. “But my very first time seeing him, I told my friend, I was like, ‘Keep him away from me, that is a beautiful man.'”

According to Belair, she accidentally gave Ford the wrong phone number, which initially led him to believe that she was not interested. Once the two realized the mistake, they began communicating more often, which blossomed into a romance.

According to PEOPLE, Ford proposed to Belair at the airport parking lot in 2017 before the duo traveled to the Grand Canyon.

Belair and Ford officially tied the knot on June 23, 2018. Five years later, they renewed their vows in Las Vegas.

“Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again,” Belair said in an Instagram post.

WWE Universe Congratulates Belair, Ford

Well wishes have begun pouring in from across the WWE Universe, with WWE superstars and fans congratulating Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on the birth of their son.

“Beautiful blessing,” SmackDown star Lash Legend commented.

“Congratulations! I’m so happy for you guys,” wrote Nattie Neidhart.

“Congrats!!” Nikki Bella commented.

“Congratulations big mama!” NXT star Jaida Parker wrote.

WWE talent Cathy Kelly, Matt Cardona and Trick Williams, among others, also congratulated the couple.

Bianca Belair is Unlikely to Return in 2027

Given that Bianca Belair just welcomed her first child, it may be a while before the former WWE Women’s Champion returns to the squared circle.

Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41 due to a finger injury, which is still healing.

Now, with a joyous reason to stay home, her hiatus may be extended even further.

It is unclear if Montez Ford will take a break from his in-ring duties. He is only two months removed from winning the tag team titles with Angelo Dawkins.