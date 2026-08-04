WWE Star Brock Lesnar Announces Retirement

Brock Lesnar is closing the book on his in-ring career. Again.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Lesnar announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

“I am here today to let the world and everybody know that I am retired,” Lesnar, 49, said. “I wanna say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday [at SummerSlam 2026] was a very emotional day for me.”

Lesnar joked that Oba Femi nearly retired him for good at WrestleMania 42 before he returned for an additional two matches.

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“When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I thought, ‘I can’t do this again. I think I’m done.’ But, I feel like I still had some fuel in the tank. But Saturday [at SummerSlam], that’s it for Brock Lesnar. That’s it for me in the squared circle, and everywhere else, too.”

Lesnar added, “I want to give a shoutout to everybody in this universe that has followed me since I was a little kid all the way until [SummerSlam 2026]. I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream, a big heart and a big ass chip on my shoulder. I’m grateful.”

Brock Lesnar is a Lock For the WWE Hall of Fame

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most brutalizing and successful talents in WWE history.

The Beast Incarnate accomplished essentially everything there is to do in the squared circle.

Across his storied career, Lesnar became a seven-time WWE Champion and three-time WWE Universal Champion. The Beast Incarnate is also one of just three WWE stars to win the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring and Money in the Bank.

Lesnar became the youngest wrestler to hold a WWE Championship when he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 at 25 years old.

Roughly a year after his WWE debut, Lesnar was the cover athlete of the WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain video game.

“I’m grateful to be 49 years old and to be able to do what I did in this lifetime,” Lesnar said Tuesday. “I thank God and everybody that supported me.”

Lesnar concluded with advice to young athletes, preaching that hard work will carry them to their desired destinations, even if they come from small towns.

“I want to say to the little kids, I was just a farm kid with lint in my pocket. I had big dreams, and I just worked. A lot of people nowadays with social media platforms helping athletes, they leave out the hard work. If kids stay focused on work and putting the time in, good things will happen.”

For all of his achievements, Lesnar is a virtual lock for the WWE Hall of Fame.