Brock Lesnar Reveals Retirement Ruse, Attacks Oba Femi on WWE Raw

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, Brock Lesnar made his first appearance since his “retirement” at WrestleMania 42.

Oba Femi was getting ready inside the ring for his open challenge when Lesnar suddenly attacked him. The Beast delivered four thunderous F5s on The Ruler, laying him out as revenge for his WrestleMania loss.

Lesnar’s return meant that the retirement was all a ruse, and he’s not finished with Femi. WWE sold the decision by Lesnar since they moved his profile to the alumni section on their official website.

Femi was struggling to get up after the attack by Lesnar. He didn’t look happy with getting blindsided, so it’s going to be an even more explosive matchup, possibly at Clash in Italy.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at Clash in Italy?

After Brock Lesnar’s attack on Oba Femi, Raw general manager Adam Pearce was not happy. Pearce instructed a couple of producers and referees to find Lesnar to explain what happened since he had already filed retirement paperwork on his behalf.

Pearce wanted a drink, so he entered his office, wherein Paul Heyman was already waiting for him. The Advocate then told the Raw GM that he has a contract in hand with Lesnar’s signature for a rematch against Oba Femi at Clash in Italy.

The Premium Live Event in Turin is still more than a week away, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Femi agreed to it. He would want to get revenge for getting attacked and humiliated.

Paul Heyman Sold Brock Lesnar’s Retirement

Speaking to TMZ Sports a few weeks after WrestleMania 42, Paul Heyman seemingly confirmed that Brock Lesnar’s retirement was legitimate, saying he didn’t know that it was going to happen. He also took shots at TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

“If I knew he was gonna retire, would have I gone on record saying he’s gonna dominate the next 15 years?” Heyman said. “Why is Harvey (Levin) asking these stupid questions? I love Harvey, Mark Itkin loves Harvey, but why?”

Heyman even answered that his tears were real after the match, saying, “I was crying. Am I that good of an actor that I can cry on cue?”

It’s an absolute masterclass of preserving kayfabe by Heyman, who also orchestrated Seth Rollins‘ injury angle last year at SummerSlam. Rollins had to sell his knee injury against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event for weeks before cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk.

Nevertheless, there has been speculation about Lesnar’s retirement even before WrestleMania. The belief is that he could end his career at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, a special place in the life of The Beast.

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Lesnar was a two-time All-American at the University of Minnesota.