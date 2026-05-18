WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns to Address Jacob Fatu and More for May 18, 2026

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from Greensboro, North Carolina, at the First Horizon Coliseum. Roman Reigns is set to address Jacob Fatu after what transpired last week, with The Samoan Werewolf laying out The OTC and The Usos to end the show.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced the following for tonight’s show.

Roman Reigns to address Jacob Fatu

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez w/ Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Original El Grande Americano, Julio Credo and Bruto Credo vs. El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

Oba Femi Open Challenge

In addition to the announced segments and show, the build toward Saturday Night’s Main Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Clash in Italy in Turin will also continue.

Roman Reigns to Address Jacob Fatu

Last week on WWE Raw, Jacob Fatu was all gas and no breaks with his beatdown of Roman Reigns and The Usos. Fatu put the reigning World Heavyweight Championship thought the table. He also ran his hip into The OTC and The Usos through the barricade as the show went off the air.

Reigns will address his cousin who has been heel bent in getting his hands on the World Heavyweight Title. The Tribal Chief likely wants to get acknowledged as part of the stipulation of their match at WWE Backlash.

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However, Fatu wasn’t having any of it and used the Tongan Death Grip to weaken The OTC every time. Jey and Jimmy Uso have also been pulled into the feud after they got attacked last week.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Paige and Brie Bella are set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for the second time since winning them at WrestleMania 42. They already defeated the former champs, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez earned the opportunity after a huge win over Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on Raw after WrestleMania 42. Liv Morgan wants to bring more gold to the Judgment Day, proving that she’s still in control of the group.

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Morgan’s presence is the one to watch out for, though Fatal Influence from SmackDown could also make some noise. They warned the WWE women’s division last Friday, making their intentions to get some gold.

Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

While the focus of WWE Raw is on building toward Saturday Night’s Main Event and Clash in Italy, the six-man tornado tag team match is set to hype the upcoming Noche de Los Grandes event under the AAA banner.

Los Americanos vs. Los Hermanos Americanos is a preview of the heated rivalry between El Grande Americano and Original El Grande Americano. The two Americanos are set to main event Noche de Los Grandes in a Mask vs. Mask match.

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Oba Femi Open Challenge

Despite the lack of challengers last week, Oba Femi found Angel and Berto backstage from an impromptu 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The Rule made quick work of the former members of Legado del Fantasma, who seemingly teased their departure from WWE afterward.

After what happened, it will be interesting to see if anyone is brave enough to answer the Oba Femi Open Challenge this week.