Dominik Mysterio Opens Up on Retiring Rey Mysterio: ‘It is My Birthright’

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio hasn’t publicly expressed a desire to retire soon, but his son, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, is eager for his father to hang up his mask.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dominik Mysterio said that his father, Rey, has no intention of stepping away from in-ring competition. However, Dominik Mysterio is impatiently waiting for the day his father retires.

“I’ve been talking about it. I’ve been wanting him to retire. I want him out of here, you know?” he expressed, further noting that since his sister, Aalyah is rumored to make her wrestling debut. “There’s only room for so many Mysterios in WWE. “There’s one pushing 60, and I think it’s time for him to kick rocks; that’s just how I see it.”

Dominik Mysterio Wants to Retire Rey Mysterio

Not only is Dirty Dom eager for Rey Mysterio to retire, but he also wants to be the one to deal the final blow in his storied WWE career.

“It’s my birthright. I would lose my absolute s**t if it’s not me,” he said. “I’ve got to take his mask, and I’ve got to take his name.”

Dominik Mysterio has apparently given his father’s retirement a ton of thought. The reigning AAA Mega Champion says he already has a venue in mind to retire his father.

In a full-circle moment, Dominik wants to retire Rey Mysterio in the same place his career started.

Rey Mysterio began his career in Tijuana, Mexico, and his uncle, Miguel Ángel López Díaz, previously made his debut there as the first man to wear the Rey Mysterio mask. Because of that, Dominik Mysterio believes Tijuana is the best place to end his father’s career.

“Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez Moreno, super historical arena down in Tijuana, Mexico,” Dominik said. “I believe my dad has wrestled there, debuted there, my great-uncle, my – you know – most of my godfathers have wrestled there.”

Rey Mysterio Began His Career in Mexico

Dominik then recalled a story about how his father once sold that arena out to the point where fans were sitting on the walkway between the seats to watch them wrestle.

“The whole arena was packed out! I think my dad versus me in a retirement match, somewhere in Tijuana, would be insane,” he expressed. “At the end of the day, I’m the one that throws it out, I want him out of here, I want him retired as soon as possible, I want his name, I want his mask.”

Dominik Mysterio has long expressed disdain for his “deadbeat dad” within WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion previously walked out on his father’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. One year prior, Dominik turned heel by attacking his father at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022.

Having been a thorn in his father’s side for years now, Dominik is counting down the days to stick the final dagger in his father’s career.

Rey Mysterio was appointed the general manager of Lucha Libre wrestling promotion AAA in May. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.