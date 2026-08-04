WWE Universe Reacts to Rey Mysterio’s Mystery Offer to Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is cooking up something big for AAA Triplemania 34 in Las Vegas.

Mysterio, who was appointed the general manager of the Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling promotion AAA in May, appeared in the closing segment of the August 3 episode of RAW. During his brief appearance, Mysterio reminded Roman Reigns that he is the AAA general manager before asking Reigns, “let me run something by you.”

WWE shared footage of the brief encounter on social media, and speculation amongst fans has already run wild.

Some have speculated that Roman Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Championship at AAA Triplemania 34. Others believe that Mysterio could book Reigns to take on his son, Dominik Mysterio, for the AAA Mega Championship.

Will Roman Reigns Appear in AAA?

Roman Reigns is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world.

Despite fighting all across the globe and amassing immense fame, Reigns has never wrestled outside of the WWE sphere.

Signed to a developmental contract straight out of Georgia Tech, where he played football, Reigns is one of WWE’s grandest homegrown talents.

Soon, the OTC could expand his reign to AAA, which WWE purchased in April 2025.

Although he almost certainly won’t be busting out any huricaranas or Mexican destroyers any time soon, Reigns would be a welcome presence in AAA, even if it for one night.

Since AAA general manager Rey Mysterio flew all the way to Des Moines, Iowa to pitch to Reigns, it would appear that he has some big plans for the OTC.

With Triplemania 34 a little over a month away, Mysterio could be eager to book WWE’s biggest draw for the event.

WWE Universe Reacts to Mysterio’s Invite

Rey Mysterio’s brief encounter with Roman Reigns has set the internet ablaze.

The video shared by WWE on X (formerly known as Twitter) has attracted 1.5 million viewers. WWE fans aren’t hiding their excitement, either, with many speculating Reigns’ potential involvement in the comments.

“Okay AAA you have my interest,” one user wrote.

“Something big is COOKING,” replied another.

“Hunter and creative got in their bag tonight. Whole show cooked,” a user said of Monday’s episode of RAW.

“Roman Reigns is about to appear on AAA. What is El Rey cooking up?” a user wrote.

“I think AAA is going to blow up if Roman Reigns has any involvement in it,” another user wrote.

Fans also began pitching potential opponents for Reigns should he appear in AAA.

“Can you beat up my son?” one user joked, referring to a potential Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio match.

“We finally gonna get Roman Reigns versus Microman?” a user replied.

“He’s gonna show up and introduce Zilla Fatu,” an X user wrote.

Regardless of his opponent, or if he competes in-ring in general, Reigns’ involvement in AAA would be interesting to see.

Time will tell what Rey Mysterio has planned for the OTC.