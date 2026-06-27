Full Night of Champions 2026 Match Results

Night of Champions delivered the goods in its return to Saudi Arabia, and the results of the six-match PLE could drastically change the WWE landscape moving forward.

A new King (and Queen) of the Ring was crowned, Seth Rollins continued to wage war against The Vision and three of SmackDown’s biggest stars battled it out for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Let’s jump into the results of Night of Champions in Riyadh.

Oba Femi Crowned as King of the Ring

The Ruler is now seated upon the throne of WWE.

Following a dominant tournament run, Oba Femi has been crowned as the new King of the Ring.

Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso via pinfall in the 2026 King of the Ring finals to earn a world title match at SummerSlam in August.

“Add another accolade to the career of Oba Femi. The ruler is now KING,” Paul “Triple H” Leveque said following the win.

Now, Oba Femi will be able to pick a World Championship match of his choosing at SummerSlam this August.

During his most recent appearance on RAW, Femi teased the idea of challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Having achieved No. 1 contender status at Night of Champions, Femi could make that match a reality.

Iyo Sky Wins Queen of the Ring

The Genius of the Sky is now the 2026 Queen of the Ring.

Iyo Sky prevailed victorious in a fast-paced matchup against Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

Immediately, following the win, Iyo Sky announced that she will challenge Liv Morgan for the coveted championship at SummerSlam.

The decision wipes Liv Morgan’s chances to become double champion, which she has been vocal about on RAW.

Iyo Sky, a two-time women’s champion, will be seeking a third world title reign at SummerSlam.

Trick Williams Retains US Championship

Trick Williams has been electric since arriving in WWE and continued to impress at Night of Champions.

The flashy SmackDown star put his US Championship on the line against newcomer Ricky Saints, a former NXT champion.

On paper, the matchup had the feel of a David-versus-Goliath clash, with the undersized Ricky Saints a steep underdog.

Ultimately, Williams proved to be too much for Saints to handle, and the Lemon Pepper stepper-donning superstar retained his United States Champion.

Following the match, Ricky Saints tried to ambush Williams.

However, he was stopped by Lil Yachty, who delivered a People’s Elbow to the former NXT star.

Trick Williams was not the only United States champion to retain gold, as Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill to defend the women’s iteration at Night of Champions.

Sami Zayn Achieves Lifelong Dream

SmackDown stars Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn battled over the WWE Undisputed Championship in the main event of Night of Champions.

To nearly everyone’s surprise Sami Zayn finally climbed the mountain and won his first WWE World Championship.

It took ten attempts, but Sami Zayn is now the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion.

Perhaps, with Zayn seemingly being an easier opponent than the Tribal Chief, Femi may challenge the Canadian fighter for the big gold.

For now, Sami Zayn will enjoy the glory of being champion.