WWE Night of Champions 2026 Preview, Match Card, Start Time and More

This year’s WWE Night of Champions returns to Saudi Arabia, with six matches on the card.

While there are 11 active championships on the main roster, only three titles are on the line on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

And for the second year in a row, the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring take place at Night of Champions.

The Premium Live Event has a special start time of 1:00 p.m. EST. It’s available on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

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WWE Night of Champions Match Card

Here’s the full match card for Night of Champions PLE via WWE.com:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn in a triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring final

Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the Women’s United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage match

The first two matches of the night will be the King and Queen of the Ring finals and are going to be shown on the ESPN channel.

Triple Threat Match for Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes could lose his title without being pinned in a triple threat match. Gunther and Sami Zayn are real threats to win the championship, especially The Ring General, who lost some momentum after back-to-back losses to Rhodes. Zayn’s heel turn hasn’t been solidified, so it could happen at Night of Champion.

But due to CM Punk‘s rumored transfer to SmackDown and how WWE teased his feud with Rhodes after WrestleMania 42, The American Nightmare likely stands tall on Saturday. This sets up a dream match between Punk and Rhodes for the title at SummerSlam.

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Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

King of the Ring Final

There’s no denying that Oba Femi still has a ton of momentum despite losing to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy. Femi has also talked trash at Lesnar on his way to the King of the Ring final, which could lead to The Beast interfering in the final to help Jey Uso win.

However, Femi is the star of the present and future. He has “superstar attraction” written all over him, and losing to “Main Event” Jey could halt his rise to the top.

The Ruler could even face Brock Lesnar and retire him at Night 1 of SummerSlam before challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night 2.

Prediction: Oba Femi wins King of the Ring.

Queen of the Ring Final

Liv Morgan‘s reign as Women’s World Champion has been very underwhelming, with zero title defenses since winning it at WrestleMania 42. Her story with the Judgment Day is starting to heat up again, but the breakup has been teased for more than a year now, and nothing has happened.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will likely try to assist Morgan in her match against IYO SKY. Things go awry, which leads to The Genius of the Sky getting the win and a future title shot at Morgan’s Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam.

Prediction: IYO SKY wins King of the Ring.

United States Championship Match

Trick Williams will have his hands full against Ricky Saints, who defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Williams has been building a solid start to his main roster career, so him remaining as U.S. Champion is more likely to happen.

Saints is no slouch, but he hasn’t reached the heel heat that warrants an early title win. And based on his feud with Hayes, things aren’t over and these could all lead to a triple threat match for the U.S. Title at SummerSlam.

Prediction: Trick Williams retains the United States Championship.

Women’s United States Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are very familiar with each other since they feuded for the WWE Women’s Title last year.

Cargill has improved since beating Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship last November. Her partnership with B-Fab and Michin has taken her character to the next level, but Stratton has Chelsea Green.

Green is gaining a ton of momentum since returning from injury, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she helps Stratton beat Jade on Saturday.

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Prediction: Tiffany Stratton retains the Women’s United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

With Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker having one win over the other, this is the trilogy match that should end their feud. Rollins is looking to put The Vision behind him, while Breakker wants to destroy his mentor.

Due to being a Steel Cage match, The Vision won’t have a way to help Breakker against Rollins. It’s time to find out the better man in a confined environment.

The match is hard to predict since there were rumors of Rollins facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, while Breakker is the younger star who needs a push to the main event scene.

Prediction: Bron Breakker wins with help from the returning Bronson Reed.