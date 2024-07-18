Hulk Hogan Speech at RNC Sends ‘Hulkamania’ Running ‘Wild’: Report

Hulk Hogan is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, the RNC confirmed.

Hogan is slated to speak between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., shortly before former President Donald Trump takes the podium, according to a schedule posted by the RNC. The wrestling legend is described by the RNC as a “professional entertainer and wrestler.”

“Hulkamania will be running wild at the Republican National Convention before Trump speaks,” the publication Cageside Seats reported.

Hogan was recently undecided on Trump.

In a June 26 interview on NewsNation, Hogan had said he couldn’t pick yet between Trump and President Joe Biden, saying the first debate would help him decide. That debate sparked a flurry of Democratic concern about Biden, Fox News reported.

“I’m for the guy who’s going to straighten this country out, whoever that person is,” Hogan said to NewsNation, adding that he was looking for a “truth teller.”

Hogan is one of three sports figures who will speak on the final evening of the RNC, the RNC schedule says. Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, is scheduled to speak right before Trump, according to the RNC schedule.

Linda McMahon, described as “former Administrator of Small Business Administration,” is speaking as well, the RNC schedule says. McMahon was previously “the President and later CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.,” according to her bio on the American First Policy Institute website. She is the wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon, although they separated in 2022, In Touch Weekly reported.

Hulk Hogan Wrote About President Donald Trump’s Assassination Attempt on His Instagram Page

Hogan posted about the assassination attempt against Trump on his Instagram page. “Today’s events in Butler, Pennsylvania are deeply disturbing,” he wrote.

“No President, past or present, should face such a horrific act. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump, law enforcement, and the Secret Service who bravely protect and uphold our shared values,” wrote Hogan.

Trump was shot in the ear during the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, he wrote on Truth Social. His speech on July 18 accepting the Republican nomination for president will be his first since the attempt on his life. President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Hulk Hogan Previously Said He Would Make a ‘Great Vice President’

Hogan previously revealed that he could begin a career in government.

“Hey, you never know,” Hogan said in the NewsNation interview in June about working in the White House.

“Right now, I’d make a great vice president, brother, because I do have common sense. I do know right from wrong,” he said in that interview.

He supported Democrat President Barack Obama and then Republican Mitt Romney for president, NewsNation reported.

Asked who was his pick between Trump and Biden, Hogan revealed in June to NewsNation: “At the end of the day, I’m just wanting somebody to straighten out the gas prices, the food prices, our nation’s security. I want peace in the Middle East. I just want somebody with common sense, that knows right from wrong, brother. That’s who I want to be president.”

Asked who he wanted between the two, though, he said to newsNation, “I can’t pick right now. The debate that’s going to be the tell-all.” He added that he would have to “put myself” in the mix. He said he hoped the “best man would win.”

Hogan pitched a “flat tax” during the program.