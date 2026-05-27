Insiders Believe Mick Foley Will End Retirement For AEW Match

AEW recently debuted Mick Foley at the Double or Nothing 2026 pre-show as a broadcaster. Both Renee Paquette and Foley discussed the various matches on the stacked card to hype up the event and get some extra customers purchasing the PPV. A noteworthy moment featured top AEW heel MJF kicking Foley in the lower region and attempting to attack him before Darby Allin made the save.

Top wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, revealed that he expects Foley to wrestle again on the Fightful post-show:

“The man who broke this story is Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated – he did a great job. After he spent some time with MJF and after he broke the Mick Foley story, he seemed to believe there’s a real possibility that Mick could work another match. Now there are certainly ways you can do it – Blood & Guts, Anarchy in the Arenas, Stadium Stampedes – there are ways like that where you can do it. I definitely think MJF would take it as a personal task to get not just a passable match out of Mick Foley, but a good match out of Foley. Max has wanted to work with Mick Foley for as long as I have known him going back to 2019.”

Sapp did not officially report anything here as news he heard from sources, like his usual reporting. This was more of an educated guess based on things he’s heard in the past and the context of Foley’s current role.

Why Mick Foley Would Wrestle For AEW

Foley and MJF have both shared details from a past plan they had when they were working to have a match together. Health issues caused Foley to stop training and give up on his goals to have a final match.

Sting had a similar story of not feeling content with his career ending outside of his own terms after the lackluster WWE stint. AEW gave Sting a dream retirement run in his 60s that was universally praised among the greatest wrestling retirement runs ever.

Foley could be seeking both the chance to get that match with MJF that he wanted and get to end his career on his own terms. The fact that he already had these plans makes it more realistic to believe he will end his retirement.

More Reasons To Believe Mick Foley Will Wrestle

Tony Khan was directly asked about Foley potentially wrestling during the press conference before last week’s show. The quote featured Khan not committing to anything nor wanting to put pressure on Foley, but he did admit he’d love for AEW to be the place if Foley does wrestle again.

Sunday’s PPV pre-show featured a rare big talking segment to set up drama between MJF and Foley moving forward. At the very least, we will see Foley continuing to verbally clash with MJF to make use of the major star joining the promotion.

Double or Nothing 2026 was considered an all-time great AEW PPV, and Foley certainly fit into the promotion’s style. AEW would benefit immensely from Foley wrestling, but it only makes sense if he’s healthy enough to compete.