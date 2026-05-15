John Cena Shares Latest Update on His WWE Classic Tournament

Less than a week after announcing the John Cena Classic at Backlash, The GOAT has shared an update on his upcoming WWE tournament.

Speaking to Adam’s Apple in New York, Cena provided new information about his classic tournament. It’s still a work in progress, but he assured the WWE Universe that the concept was his original idea. He’s involved in the process and he can’t wait to announce more details about it.

“I’m super excited,” Cena said, via PW Mania. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time and, again, we’re still working things out, and I like that. I like that it’s a work in progress, but this is absolutely from me.

The WWE legend added, “I can’t tell you how excited I am about it. I am fully invested in this. So, I can’t wait to see what it is, I can’t wait till we announce the date and location. And I think that’s obviously step one, and we’ll go from there.”

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There’s no clear timeline on when or where the John Cena Classic will be held. The current speculation is that it could happen in December, as per WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select.

John Cena Classic Criticized by WWE Hall of Famer

Speaking on his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett was critical of the John Cena Classic. Jarrett is worried that the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling gets lost in the shuffle, especially due to the weird details of the tournament.

“From the storytelling component of this, you can become champion and you don’t have to win your matches,” Jarrett said, via Slam Wrestling. “The whole world knows we’re scripted entertainment, but we at least want to get lost in the story, someone trying to win the title. It takes that component out, the suspension of disbelief.”

The 58-year-old legend added, “If we don’t need to get immersed in the story, why do we care when a hip toss happens or a false finish happens or there’s a spectacular move off the top rope?”

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In addition to featuring current stars and top NXT talents, the John Cena Classic will introduce a new championship. The winner will also be decided via fan votes, which created confusion and attracted criticism from fans and other wrestling personalities.

John Cena Admires Current NXT Star

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, John Cena was asked if he has eyes on anyone in NXT. Cena didn’t mention a name, but he hinted at his admiration for NXT newcomer Mason Rook, who was more famously known as Will Kroos on the independent circuit.

“It’s no secret, I think, to those in the know that I chant with everybody else, ‘He’s big. He’s bad. He’ll body slam your dad,'” Cena said. “If you don’t know who I’m talking about, I want you to go check that out. But I’m a fan.”

Rook made his debut on the April 28 edition of NXT, attacking NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo.