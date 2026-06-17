Major AEW Name Expected To Hit Free Agency Soon

Longtime AEW mainstay Jack Perry is expected to be a free agent soon with his contract expiring soon. Perry aka Jungle Boy has been a member of the AEW roster since day one when the company launched. Various title reigns as the TNT Champion, AEW World Tag Team Champion, and International Champion have seen Perry accomplishing a lot as a homegrown star.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer revealed the situation:

“Jack Perry is … negotiating a deal [with AEW]. His deal is up, I was told, at any moment. And he had not yet signed as of yesterday. So, I presume he will re-sign, but I suppose anything is possible.”

The belief of Alvarez is that Perry will sign a new deal with AEW to remain with the promotion. Both sides are negotiating a deal that will likely land on a long-term extension for a few more years at the very least. Terms of the finances and total years are likely the things still being discussed

Perry is currently a singles babyface mid-carder, and he’s slotted in the Jurassic Express tag team with best friend Luchasaurus. An injury to Luchasaurus has put their tag run on hold and led to Perry feuding against the Don Callis Family.

Dave Meltzer Says Don’t Expect WWE Deal

Every major story about a relevant name hitting free agency for WWE or AEW will see rumors about the talent jumping ship. However, Perry is not considered to be a WWE fit due to his size and wrestling style.

Dave Meltzer gave this account of why he doesn’t expect a WWE deal:

“I don’t know that he would do well in WWE. He would be one of those guys I would say, like a Darby Allin, where I would kind of say probably not the best idea, you know? Like Danhausen was a good idea. … I just don’t see them pushing [Perry]. And it’s got nothing to do with Punk. … I don’t think Punk would have the power to ruin him or anything like that. He’s just not their style at all. The weight and all the flying and the high spots and everything like that.”

Meltzer made sure to not that CM Punk’s involvement in WWE holds no bearing on this story. Punk attacked Perry during his final night in AEW that ultimately resulted in his firing. Meltzer still doesn’t think Perry could fit into WWE today.

How Jack Perry’s Girlfriend Plays Into This

Perry’s love interest Anna Jay is also in a similar role with her contract expiring soon. Jay has not had a similar level of success as Perry in terms of title wins, but she’s evolved from a new wrestling talent into a roster mainstay.

Both talents negotiating new contracts at the same time could see the deals impacting each other. Perry would in theory be more likely to leave AEW if his girlfriend was also on the way out.

However, AEW has shown a full commitment towards pushing Perry multiple times and kept him on the roster after all the drama with Punk. Anna is currently in a tag team with Tay Melo as AEW looks to establish a women’s tag division.