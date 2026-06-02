Mick Foley Confirms He’s Considering One More Match For AEW

Wrestling legend Mick Foley confirms that he believes he has one more match left in him if the situation makes sense. AEW signed Foley to a role for various roles after he publicly revealed that he was letting his WWE legends contract expire. AEW debuted Foley in his hometown of New York for their highly successful Double or Nothing 2026 PPV at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Foley revealed the big update today during an interview with Ariel Helwani:

“I lost 100 pounds, and it made my life so much easier. I used to have to stop a couple of times just walking up a moderate hill, and now I don’t even realize I’m walking up hills when I do them because I’m not getting winded, not like I used to. I don’t know (about another match). I think clearly that if I had a match, it would have to be a match that would avoid trauma to the head. Luckily, there is a whole lot of me traumatized below the neck. So, yeah, I think I have one last good match in me. All the stars would have to align; it would have to make sense.”

Foley first revealed that losing weight has improved his life and then talked about the specifics for having another match. However, the legend flat out saying that he believes he has one good match left in him is huge news. Wrestlers usually only talk about this when they are truly considering ending retirement.

Mick Foley’s Specifics To Wrestle Again

Foley made it clear that he is not looking to risk any head trauma if he has another match as the biggest restriction. A history of violent matches for WWE and other promotions taking scary bumps led to Foley retiring younger than most top stars.

There have been a couple of instances of Foley ending his retirement for WWE and TNA after his big sendoff in 2000. However, Foley has not had an official match since 2012 for the WWE Royal Rumble battle royal.

AEW would benefit immensely from having Foley’s official retirement match there instead of WWE. Names like John Cena, AJ Styles, Goldberg, Sting, and Ric Flair having big final matches led to money coming in from fans hoping to witness the end of an icon’s career.

Who Would Mick Foley Wrestle In AEW?

AEW has already used Foley in storylines, despite his big debut coming in a broadcasting role hosting the PPV pre-show for HBO Max and YouTube. MJF confronted Foley on the pre-show and got the legend involved in the big MJF vs Darby Allin storyline.

Foley fell to the mat when MJF delivered a low blow, but no other wrestling moves were exchanged. MJF makes the most sense as Foley’s potential AEW opponent if he does decide to wrestle one last time.

The two discussed a retirement match years ago when Foley was considering having a final match to end his career on his own terms. MJF has a tremendous reputation for being a safe worker and a great performer to make him the perfect opponent for Foley in this context.