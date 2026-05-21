Former Popular Tag Team Rumored For Big WWE Return

WWE might be bringing back former beloved tag team Enzo Amore and Big Cass if the latest reports are true. Both men have ended up back on the rumor mill with various stories giving them a chance of a WWE return. Enzo was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center, where he spent many prior years training before his main roster call-up. Wrestlers typically only visit there when returning to the company or are already under contract.

This adds to the reports already out there that Big Cass aka Big Bill in AEW will see his contract set to expire soon. Big Cass has worked in AEW over the past few years in various teams or factions, but the tag run with Enzo is still considered the most successful tenure of his career.

Both men had great chemistry and worked perfectly together during their time in WWE. Vince McMahon splitting them up for singles runs led to both of their careers falling apart. A combination of on-screen failures and backstage issues caused WWE to give up on both. Enzo and Cass got fired for individual reasons, but their careers always remained linked together due to their peak WWE accomplishments.

Why WWE Would Want Them Back

Another interesting report came out that WWE intends to boost their tag team division and create greater importance for tag matches. This comes as a surprise due to the recent losses of the Motor City Machine Guns and New Day. WWE lost two all-time great teams at a time when they cared little about tag team wrestling

However, it could create a scenario where they are forced to build new teams or sign familiar faces. Enzo and Cass make sense since they never got to witness their tag run play out in the way they hoped as they fall short of hitting their full potential.

The babyface tag act thrived in NXT and helped the development brand grow as a touring product. WWE fans reacted well to them on the main roster, but McMahon didn’t want to keep them together. A real tag run on the main roster could allow them to redeem their past failures.

Both Had Close Ties To Triple H

Triple H is likely the main person behind the return if Enzo and Cass do end up back in WWE. Both had close ties to Triple H as two of the biggest success stories from the era of the wrestling legend running the NXT brand.

Enzo got hired partially due to his connection with Triple H’s personal trainer. Triple H received a video of Enzo talking trash and doing various athletic feats as a former football player. The talking ability shown in those videos led to Triple H offering him a contract.

Cass also worked closely with Triple H as one of the first “big men” pushed in the NXT brand. WWE’s previous reality shows gave a closer look at the backstage elements, and Triple H went out of his way to help Enzo and Cass multiple times. A return under Triple H’s watch could see them used better this time around.