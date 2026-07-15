WWE & AEW Wrestler Couple Divorces After Many Years

One of the rare pro wrestling couples to feature one WWE performer and one AEW performer dating has ended. Mia Yim aka Michin and Keith Lee started dating when both worked for WWE, but the relationship has officially ended. Today’s news saw Yim confirming it via a social media comment and providing a more detailed explanation after wrestling fans made it a bigger story.

Yim shared the following statement via her Twitter/X account about the split:

“Slow news days I guess. Waking up to some love and some misogynistic comments (figures). We both are still friends and got nothing but love for each other. Go outside, get some sun, drink some water, and have a good day.”

Wrestlers entering public relationships with each other will make the romance a story for the fans to be aware of. The couple got married a couple of years ago and tried to make it work while working for different promotions.

Lee’s injury and health concerns have prevented him from appearing on AEW television for many years now. Yim confirming that the couple got a divorce is the first update we’ve heard on Lee in many months. The message from Yim did share that the two are still friends with nothing but love for the other.

Keith Lee Might Have Quietly Retired

The wrestling public has wondered about the future of Lee since his last match came all the way back in 2023. An undisclosed injury prevented Lee from having an advertised AEW PPV match against his former tag partner Swerve Strickland.

Lee has not returned to television since then. Wrestler reporter Bryan Alvarez claimed that sources are telling him that they believe Lee has retired:

“There’s been a lot of talk about Keith Lee over the last couple of days. I’m not saying this 100 percent, okay? But, from talking to people, the belief within the business is that Keith Lee is done. And we’re not talking like, you know, when he’s done with AEW, if that ever happens, he’ll go elsewhere — it is believed that he is likely just retired.”

The NXT tenure of his WWE run made Lee appear to be a future main eventer. One memorable Survivor Series match facing Roman Reigns had fans buying his stock. The move to AEW saw Lee winning tag gold with Strickland but injuries and health woes stopped him from reaching his full potential.

Rhea Ripley Remains In Final Inter-Promotional Couple

Wrestlers have jumped ship to join their partners in the other company when it made sense. Adam Cole joined AEW during the time of his former relationship with top female star Britt Baker.

Renee Paquette signing an AEW deal allowed her to start working for the same promotion as her husband Jon Moxley. These factors and the divorce between Lee and Yim see only one major couple left of WWE and AEW stars.

Rhea Ripley currently dates AEW talent Buddy Matthews after the two fell in love in WWE. Matthews getting released saw him jumping ship to AEW and becoming the last major inter promotional couple from the top two wrestling companies.