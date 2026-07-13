Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Accepts Roman Reigns’ Invite to WWE Event at MSG

New York Knicks star and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson will be in attendance for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

WWE confirmed on social media that the NBA star, who has long had an affinity for pro wrestling, was invited by none other than Roman Reigns.

The OTC took to social media on Monday to announce that the Knicks superstar would be joining him at Saturday Night’s Main Event in NYC.

“The OTC

The King of New York @jalenbrunson1

The Mecca …. MSG @TheGarden

Let’s have the whole world ACKNOWLEDGE us at @WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event!”

Reigns invitation adds another layer to what has become a budding friendship between the World Heavyweight Champion and reigning Finals MVP.

Following the Knicks’ historic championship run in June, Reigns shouted out Brunson on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Brunson also revealed that Reigns gifted him an autographed Knicks-themed championship belt. He also wrote, “Congrats Champ! We acknowledge you!” on the belt.

During the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Brunson told reporters about his special Reigns-themed handshake, saying, “I have a handshake with one of our trainers, and we acknowledge him before every game.”

On Saturday, both Brunson and Reigns will be acknowledged at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson Has WWE Ties

During a 2024 episode of SmackDown, wrestler Logan Paul made a grand entrance alongside Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton at Madison Square Garden.

As Haliburton made his way to the ring with Paul, he spotted a familiar foe in the audience — Knicks guard Jalen Brunson — and stepped to him.

The NBA stars exchanged words and nearly came to blows.

Haliburton retrieved Paul’s brass knuckles as the match progressed before banging them on the steel stairs, triggering Brunson to take action.

The Eastern Conference rivals continued jawing before WWE officials separated them.

Following their viral altercation on Smackdown, Haliburton and Brunson were added as playable fighters in WWE 2k25.

WWE Bringing the Stars Out at SNME

With Fanatics Fest in New York City on the horizon, WWE is bringing the stars out at SNME at Madison Square Garden.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and the mischievous Danhausen will all be in attendance at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Here is a look at SNME’s match card:

Tag Team Match

CM Punk (c) and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn

Singles Match

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Scream Mode (Brie Bella & Paige) (c) vs. Fatal Influence

Expect Danhausen, who “uncursed” the Knicks, to receive a hero’s welcome with New York wrestling fans inside the World’s Most Famous Arena.

The WWE-related fun in NYC doesn’t end at SNME. All weekend long, WWE stars and alumni will attend Fanatics Fest in the Big Apple.

WWE has confirmed that John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Oba Femi, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes, among others, will attend the annual event.