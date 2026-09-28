WWE’s Alexa Bliss, Danhausen, Paul Heyman and Others React to Pac’s Death

Several current WWE roster members have reacted to the tragic passing of their former colleague, Benjamin Satterley (AKA Pac, Neville), who died on Sunday.

“I cannot believe this. RIP PAC 💔,” wrote Alexa Bliss, who spent several years with Pac in WWE’s NXT developmental system.

“The best lad… We love you,” wrote Kevin Owens along with old photos of him and Pac on the indies and from one of their matches in WWE.

“Oh no. No no no no no no no.What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!” wrote Paul Heyman, a longtime valet and WWE talent scout.

WWE Stars React to Pac’s Death

WWE star Danhausen thanked Pac for his warmth and genorsity.

“PAC – one of the kindest, most welcoming people in a locker room. Rest in peace.”

Fellow Briton Paige (AKA Saraya) thanked Pac for blazing a trail for her and other wrestlers from the United Kingdom.

“F*ck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to watch him perform and witness the greatness that was that man.”

Rhea Ripley called Pac “an extremely talented person” in her tribute message.

“What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless… RIP PAC.”

WWE’s Natalya fondly recalled the times when her husband, Tyson Kidd, shared the ring with Pac during their time in NXT.

“I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.”

AEW Star Pac Tragically Dies

Tributes poured in from around the wrestling world.

AEW announced the death of Satterley less than 24 hours after their All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. Pac performed at the event.

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, AEW made the following announcement on social media on Sunday, shocking the wrestling world.