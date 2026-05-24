WWE Announces Major New Role For Rey Mysterio

Since his game-changing debut in 2002, Rey Mysterio has been one of the most exciting and consistent WWE Superstars on the roster.

Mysterio helped introduce lucha libre wrestling into a WWE landscape largely unfamiliar with it. Soon, under his new role with WWE, the 51-year-old former World Champion will help luchador wrestling reach a global audience.

On Saturday, Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA announced Rey Mysterio as its new general manager.

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in April 2025. Now, WWE and AAA Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been appointed to lead the promotion to new heights.

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“The new general manager is a visionary and a leader. He understands the heart of wrestling. He’s a man who is respected all over the world, somebody who inspires generations of fans and wrestlers,” said AAA President Marisela Peña (h/t Post Wrestling for the translation).

As the AAA President gloated about the qualities of the next general manager, her son, Dorian Roldán smiled and bowed to the crowd, thinking she would bestow the honor upon him.

When she announced Rey Mysterio as the new general manager, Roldán was immediately angered.

Unlike Roldán, the crowd celebrated the decision and roared Rey Mysterio’s name as he entered the ring.

Mysterio said AAA had given him an opportunity and a family. He added that he plans to lift the company to another level.

Lucha Libre Promotion AAA Has a Rich History

AAA was founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña and has been a family-operated business for more than 30 years, with some of the greatest talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta, calling AAA home throughout their careers.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke of the promotion’s legacy when WWE purchased it in April 2025.

“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world, and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey,” said Levesque. “By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

Since acquiring the lucha libre promotion last year, there have been several crossovers between WWE and AAA.

A few months after the merger, WWE and AAA co-produced the Worlds Collide PLE, which featured superstars from both brands. The event was held in June 2025 at the Intuit Dome.

During the main event, WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Champion.

Nearly a year later, Dominik Mysterio still holds the title.

What Does GM Role Mean For Rey Mysterio’s In-Ring Career?

As I mentioned earlier, Rey Mysterio has been a full-time in-ring performer with WWE since 2002.

He proved he’s still got some juice during the six-man ladder match at WrestleMania 42. Still, Rey Mysterio could be nearing the end of his in-ring career.

Now that he’s been crowned the general manager of AAA, where he was already doing commentary, Rey Mysterio could step away from his fighting career soon.

There has been no official word that he is retiring from WWE, but it is something worth monitoring in the coming weeks.