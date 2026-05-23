WWE Hall of Famer Challenges WNBA Star Caitlin Clark to a Match

Throughout its rich history, WWE has allowed several high-profile athletes and celebrities to throw down in the squared circle.

NBA legends Dennis Rodman, Shaquille O’Neal and Karl Malone have all competed in a WWE match. More recently, musicians Lil Yachty and Bad Bunny have gotten their hands dirty between the ropes.

Should WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella have her wish, WNBA star Caitlin Clark will be the next famous athlete to enter the fray.

According to ClutchPoints, late last year, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham called Nikki Bella her dream match opponent.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bella responded and challenged Cunningham to add her superstar teammate, Caitlin Clark. Her proposal: a tag team match between the Fever stars and the Bella Twins.

“Sophie Cunningham has said that she’s wanted to take me on, so I’d like to take her and Caitlin Clark on; that’d be fun,” Bella said. “She started it; we’ll finish it.”

When asked about potentially using her signature finishing move on Clark, Bella didn’t mince words.

“Dude, I’ll Rack Attack the (expletive) out of her,” she said.

Nikki Bella Challenges WNBA Stars to WWE Match

While Bella didn’t specify the match stipulation, it appears that she is inviting the Fever stars to a tag team match.

For a match of this magnitude, WWE would likely want to schedule it for a PLE. Given that Nikki Bella is still nursing an ankle injury that sidelined her during WrestleMania 42, a tag team bout at Clash in Italy later this month may be too soon.

Perhaps, if Clark and Cunningham accept, the bout could take place at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam, a two-night event, will be held at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in August.

However, that may be too soon for the Fever stars, since the WNBA regular season runs through September.

No matter the date, it would be interesting to see a clash between the former tag team champions and the WNBA stars.

Clark, a former No. 1 pick, has blossomed into one of the WNBA’s brightest stars.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year earned All-Star honors in each of her first two seasons. She finished fourth in MVP voting in her debut season.

Cunningham, 29, joined the Fever in 2025. The former Mizzou standout was drafted 13th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Nikki Bella Returned at the Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella, alongside her twin sister, Brie, competed at this year’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh.

Bella, the longest-reigning Diva’s Champion, is widely-regarded as one of the best women’s wrestlers in WWE history.

She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, alongside her twin sister.

While Nikki recovers from an ankle injury, Brie Bella is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

She won the coveted titles with Paige at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Their victory was one of the most unexpected wins of the year, as Paige returned from a multiyear hiatus following a lewd scandal.