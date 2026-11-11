WWE legend Bret Hart revealed the one thing that he dislikes about today’s wrestling. Hart feels that the authenticity he brought to his matches has become somewhat of a lost art.

The WWE Hall of Famer is widely considered to be one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. Hart, 69, took his in-ring work very seriously. He took pride in protecting both himself and his opponents, and always tried to have the best match of the night.

The Calgary, Alberta, native highlighted that the current superstars have deviated from what made pro wrestling look real. He feels more emphasis should be put on traditional wrestling maneuvers and holds, as well as storytelling.

WWE Legend Bret Hart Reveals What He Dislikes Most About Today’s Wrestling

WWE legend Bret Hart admitted that he has found it difficult to watch today’s pro wrestling.

According to ‘The Hitman,’ the storytelling component is missing from matches. Hart noted that storytelling is what attracts the audience and keeps them invested in seeing a match through.

“I know I [made myself proud]. I think if you can detect that in almost all my bragging. ‘Best there is, greatest ever.’ To be really honest, I don’t know that you can ever say anybody was the greatest in wrestling, but I know that I gave so much and tried so hard to make it appear real. And I have a hard time today. I don’t think those values are carried forward,” Hart told the Johnny I Pro Show.

“They’re moving on in a different direction now, where wrestling is starting to become hokey. It doesn’t try to be real anymore. It tries to be unreal, like too outrageous – the more explosions and pyro, and stuff that you can do. Nothing to do with wrestling,” Hart said.

Hart Reveals What Type of Wrestling He Enjoys

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Hart also revealed what type of wrestling he particularly enjoys watching as a fan. The WWE Hall of Famer pointed to the 1960s as an era that featured the most authentic product and a strong emphasis on wrestling holds.

“I like to watch a really good wrestling match that builds and tells a story, and all that. And I don’t get that fix anymore. I’m not getting that at all from today’s wrestling,” Hart told Johnny I Pro Show.

“I was watching some black and white stuff on the internet, and I was watching Buddy Rogers and Killer Kowalski wrestling back in the ’60s, and Gene Kiniski, and all these old wrestlers. And they were so good that I remember watching and going, ‘This is what I like. This is the kind of wrestling I want to watch.'”

He continued:

“I always have a line that I use regularly: ‘The best pro wrestling has to always pretend to be real.’ And I don’t think they’re trying hard enough anymore to make it appear real,” Hart said.