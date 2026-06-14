Hi, Subscriber

WWE’s Reported Plans For Danhausen After New York Knicks Win NBA Championship

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Danhausen
Getty
Danhausen uncursed the New York Knicks, and now they are NBA champions.

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 on Saturday to end a 53-year title drought.

Some people do not believe in it, but WWE Superstar Danhausen lifting the curse on the Knicks might have helped them win the NBA championship.

The Knicks went 15-1 after Danhausen uncursed them following Game 3 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

WWE has rode the hype train, and it seems like they are not done after New York’s first NBA title.

WWE’s Plans For Danhausen After Knicks’ Championship Win

GettyDanhausen drives to the ring as he is introduced during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has huge plans for Danhausen surrounding the New York Knicks’ championship victory.

With WWE set to return to Madison Square Garden on July 18 for Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company will reportedly put Danhausen prominently on the show.

Merchandise and social media content are likely to be created for Fanatics Fest 2026, which will be held in New York City that same week with SNME.

Another source told Fightful Select that the Very Nice, Very Evil star could become a “fixture” to WWE’s promotion in the New York area.

It helps that Danhausen has endeared himself to Knicks fans, mingling with NBA analysts and legends, as well as celebrities.

New York Knicks’ Road To Championship

New York Knicks

GettyHead coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks is interviewed by Ernie Johnson Jr. after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The New York Knicks had a shaky start to the 2026 NBA playoffs, losing two of the first three games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Danhausen decided to lift the curse on the Knicks, prompting an amazing championship run led by Jalen Brunson. They won the next three games to eliminate the Hawks in six games.

The Knicks then swept the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the next two rounds to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They were matched up against the hungry and young San Antonio Spurs team that had Victor Wembanyama.

Despite being down for the majority of the series, the Knicks won the NBA championship in five games. They had comeback wins in Games 4 and 5, lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Danhausen’s Curse Reaches NHL Finals

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights

GettyJordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on June 11, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final, Danhausen cursed the Carolina Hurricanes. It worked after the Hurricanes lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in double overtime.

However, Josh Cummings gave the WWE star “human monies” to uncurse the Hurricanes and curse the Golden Knights.

The curse worked as the Hurricanes won Games 4 and 5 to have a 3-2 series lead. They are one win away from winning their first Stanley Cup since 2006.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

WWE’s Reported Plans For Danhausen After New York Knicks Win NBA Championship

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x