WWE’s Reported Plans For Danhausen After New York Knicks Win NBA Championship

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 on Saturday to end a 53-year title drought.

Some people do not believe in it, but WWE Superstar Danhausen lifting the curse on the Knicks might have helped them win the NBA championship.

The Knicks went 15-1 after Danhausen uncursed them following Game 3 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

WWE has rode the hype train, and it seems like they are not done after New York’s first NBA title.

WWE’s Plans For Danhausen After Knicks’ Championship Win

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has huge plans for Danhausen surrounding the New York Knicks’ championship victory.

With WWE set to return to Madison Square Garden on July 18 for Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company will reportedly put Danhausen prominently on the show.

Merchandise and social media content are likely to be created for Fanatics Fest 2026, which will be held in New York City that same week with SNME.

Another source told Fightful Select that the Very Nice, Very Evil star could become a “fixture” to WWE’s promotion in the New York area.

It helps that Danhausen has endeared himself to Knicks fans, mingling with NBA analysts and legends, as well as celebrities.

New York Knicks’ Road To Championship

The New York Knicks had a shaky start to the 2026 NBA playoffs, losing two of the first three games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Danhausen decided to lift the curse on the Knicks, prompting an amazing championship run led by Jalen Brunson. They won the next three games to eliminate the Hawks in six games.

The Knicks then swept the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the next two rounds to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They were matched up against the hungry and young San Antonio Spurs team that had Victor Wembanyama.

Despite being down for the majority of the series, the Knicks won the NBA championship in five games. They had comeback wins in Games 4 and 5, lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Danhausen’s Curse Reaches NHL Finals

In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final, Danhausen cursed the Carolina Hurricanes. It worked after the Hurricanes lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in double overtime.

However, Josh Cummings gave the WWE star “human monies” to uncurse the Hurricanes and curse the Golden Knights.

The curse worked as the Hurricanes won Games 4 and 5 to have a 3-2 series lead. They are one win away from winning their first Stanley Cup since 2006.