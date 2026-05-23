WWE Legend Jim Ross Shares Concerning Health Update: “There’s No Cure”

Longtime WWE commentator Jim Ross received a concerning diagnosis this week, and could halt his broadcasting duties with AEW as a result.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he may be suffering from dementia.

Ross has worked with AEW on a limited basis, but admitted that Mick Foley could take his place if his health worsens.

“[A limited work schedule] keeps me, in this case, fresher. It gives me a chance to continue to get my ailments addressed.

I had a very positive doctor’s appointment with my neurologist. Everybody’s getting in on the act, man. So the neurologist and I had an appointment, and they took a bunch of blood, and ran some tests. I think they’re worried about me losing my…dementia or Alzheimer’s. And I said, what the hell are you gonna do about it? There’s not a cure. If there’s meds that I should be taking preventively, tell me what they are and I’ll do it. But we’ll see how it works out.

I’m going through a lot of tests now. I don’t feel bad at all. I feel great, actually. But you know…getting old is a b***h.”

Dementia is More Common in Elderly Citizens

Dementia is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities.

The illness gets worse over time. It mainly affects older people, but not all people will get it as they age.

According to the World Health Organization, 57 million people had dementia worldwide in 2021. Every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70% of cases.

As Ross noted, his doctors are still assessing whether he suffers from dementia or its most common form, Alzheimer’s disease.

Hopefully, both assessments are mere speculation, and the broadcasting legend can enjoy his elder years without disease.

Jim Ross is a Beloved WWE Legend

Ross joined WWE in 1993 and made his first televised appearance at WrestleMania IX.

During his 20-year WWE career, Ross delivered countless iconic calls. While providing color commentary for “slobberknockers” involving Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Jeff Hardy, John Cena, The Undertaker and more, Ross became a fan-favorite among the WWE Universe.

Throughout his storied career, Ross worked 13 different WrestleMania PLEs.

One could even argue that his animated, country-style commentary helped elevate the WWE to mainstream status during the Attitude Era.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Now a commentator for AEW, Ross still carries a massive presence in the wrestling community.

The Northeastern State University alum is scheduled to appear at AEW’s Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 24, in New York.

With MJF challenging Darby Allin to a hair versus title main event match, Ross will have another opportunity to deliver another timeless quote.