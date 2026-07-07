WWE RAW Recap: CM Punk Wins WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes Hospitalized

The first episode of RAW on Netflix in July didn’t disappoint, and the landscape of the WWE Universe has drastically changed as a result.

During the July 6 episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes was hospitalized after a brutal attack from Gunther, The Vision gained another member, new tag team champions were crowned and, notably, CM Punk made his triumphant return in his native Chicago.

Let’s recap the madness from RAW in the Windy City.

Gunther Ambushes Cody Rhodes

In the opening segment, the Ring General Gunther ambushed Cody Rhodes backstage. His brutal assault, which included slamming the American Nightmare through a table, resulted in Rhodes being admitted to a hospital for “diagnostic testing,” according to WWE commentator Michael Cole.

Rhodes, who earned No. 1 contender status last week on SmackDown, was slated to face Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship in the episode’s main event.

However, with Rhodes medically unable to compete, general manager Nick Aldis offered Adam Pearce an unexpected solution.

Which leads me to my next point..

CM Punk Wins WWE Championship in Epic Return

The Best in the World is back, and he’s better than ever.

Following a lengthy hiatus, CM Punk made his long-awaited in-ring return.

His return nearly blew the roof off Allstate Arena, which was filled with Chicago-area fans excited to see their hometown hero.

CM Punk maximized the impromptu booking by securing his eighth World Championship, and second world title run in 2026.

The Vision Wins Tag Titles, Adds a New Member

Before their tag team championship match against the Street Profits, The Vision received some tough loving from Paul Heyman.

Heyman bluntly expressed his disappointment in Bronn Breakker, who “failed to take out Seth Rollins.” He also criticized Austin Theory, whom he says “couldn’t even beat Joe Hendry.”

Visibly irritated by their lack of wins, Heyman instructed The Vision to return with “something worthy of their wiseman, or don’t return to me at all.”

Fueled by the tough critique, Breakker and Theory marched to the ring intent on conquering the Street Profits.

In true Vision fashion, the tag team won the match by cheating.

With the referee distracted by Logan Paul, who repeatedly tried to sneak brass knuckles to his Vision comrades, Austin Theory’s love interest, Maxxine Dupri, struck Angelo Dawkins with a low blow to help Theory land the cheap pinfall.

Following the match, Heyman credited Dupri for stepping up and handling business, while remaining frustrated with Breakker and Theory’s effort.

In March, the Oracle spoke about the possibility of managing his first “Paul Heyman girl.”

Perhaps Maxxine Dupri will assume that role soon.

Oba Femi Seeks to Annihilate Brock Lesnar

It was a busy night for Paul Heyman.

Not only did he give The Vision a much-needed pep talk, but he also spoke as an advocate for Brock Lesnar.

During his promo in Chicago, Heyman all but guaranteed that Lesnar will defeat Femi at SummerSlam in a Hell in a Cell.

To make his case, Heyman reminded the WWE Universe of Lesnar’s success in UFC and his historic wins over The Undertaker in the sadistic Hell in a Cell structure.

Fed up with his verbal taunting, Oba Femi strutted down to the ring to approach the Oracle.

Femi, undeterred by Heyman’s lofty praise of Lesnar, declared that he would “beat Lesnar in front of his children” at SummerSlam.

He also issued a mic-drop statement suggesting that he is a bigger threat than The Undertaker.

“You talk about what Lesnar has done against Randy Couture and The Undertaker, when neither of those men is Oba FemiS!”

Lesnar and Femi aim to complete what has become a trilogy at SummerSlam.

Other highlights from the loaded episode include Sol Ruca retaining the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Rusev brutalizing Dragon Lee and Iyo Sky continuing her feud with Liv Morgan.