Massive WWE Star Predicted to Return on RAW

Following his grueling main event match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, CM Punk has largely been absent from WWE televised programming.

Aside from a brief promo on RAW After WrestleMania, in which then WWE Champion Cody Rhodes alluded to a future title fight between the two, CM Punk hasn’t appeared or wrestled in months.

According to industry rumors, that could be set to change tonight on RAW in Chicago.

WWE insider Dave Meltzer recently gave an update in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on the upcoming return of CM Punk, saying that he has been pushing “very hard” for his return to take place on the July 6 episode of RAW, hosted in his native Chicago:

“Even though Punk is earmarked for Smackdown, he was pushing very hard for his return to be on the 7/6 Raw show because it’s in Chicago. His departure was basically to get him ready for moving to Smackdown. And eventually a program with Rhodes.

Will CM Punk Challenge Cody Rhodes?

Since dropping the Heavyweight Championship to the OTC Roman Reigns, CM Punk’s lone televised appearance came on RAW After WrestleMania, when WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes kindly issued him an open challenge in the future.

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With SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE is seemingly exploring a feud between Punk and Rhodes.

Punk and Rhodes are two of the biggest — and most profitable — WWE stars, so its not surprising that the company is interested in a potential marquee match between the two.

During the July 6 episode of RAW, Rhodes is slated for a WWE Championship match against Sami Zayn. Perhaps CM Punk will return to make his claim to be the next No. 1 contender.

CM Punk Could Join SmackDown Soon

Last month, Dave Meltzer reported that CM Punk would move to SmackDown following his lengthy hiatus.

With RAW loaded with talent, WWE is reportedly looking to add another stick of dynamite to the SmackDown roster.

And there is perhaps no better candidate than CM Punk.

Meltzer discussed Punk’s brand switch in June, saying: “There was a lot of talk about Punk rumors this past week. The Punk departure the week after he had said that he’s a guy who is there every week was strange. But we were told he was being taken off because they had no creative for him. And he would be back when his angle was to start. The plan right now is for him to return on SmackDown, which is basically a balancing act.

“The belief is with RAW having Reigns, Rollins, The Usos, Fatu, Femi, Logan Paul and Breakker that Punk made more sense on SmackDown. With a top tier of Rhodes, Gunther, Ripley and soon-to-be Punk, Orton and McIntyre.”

SmackDown has struggled to match the electricity of RAW at times. Especially after WrestleMania 42.

Should Nick Aldis add CM Punk to its growing SmackDown roster, the former ECW and WWE Champion would bring some much-needed punch (and mic work) to the brand.

Plus, few wrestlers — in WWE or abroad — are as skilled as he is at cutting promos. On SmackDown, several potential feuds await.

Punk could renew his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The two have carried bad blood for years. Each matchup between the two has produced massive carnage.

More than likely, though, a feud between Punk and Rhodes could be brewing.