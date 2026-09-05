WWE Cuts Ties With NXT Superstars, More Releases Expected

Less than a week after NXT Heatwave, WWE has reportedly parted ways with at least three superstars on the developmental brand.

According to multiple reports, Jasper Troy has been released from his contract and is expected to become a free agent in 30 days.

PJ Vasa confirmed her departure from the company on social media, while Ellen Akesson also hinted that WWE cut ties with her.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported that NXT releases are ongoing, though no main roster cuts are expected.

Jasper Troy Breaks Silence

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jasper Troy confirmed his departure from WWE.

Troy, who now goes by Kairo D. Reign, wrote 30 days, which is the usual number of days a talent has to wait before making an appearance for a different promotion.

The former college football player was the men’s winner of the inaugural season of WWE LFG. He went on to become a one-time WWE Speed Champion on NXT.

Troy’s last televised match was on the August 17 episode of Main Event, losing to Akira Tozawa. His last NXT TV match was on June 9, losing to Dion Lennox.

PJ Vasa’s Message

Just like Jasper Troy, PJ Vasa confirmed her exit from WWE on X.

Vasa wrote a heartfelt message about her journey in pro wrestling, while also alluding to the 30-day period before she can start working again for a different company.

“God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good! Fa’afetai I le atua Thank you @WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life 🙏🏽 #30Days,” Vasa tweeted.

The 27-year-old star played rugby before entering pro wrestling. She was part of WWE LFG as well and was the women’s runner-up of Season 2.

Her last televised match was a loss to Ivy Nile on the August 3 edition of Main Event.

Ellen Akesson’s Hint

In a post on her Instagram stories, Ellen Akesson seemingly hinted that her time with WWE was over.

“Got unexpected sad news today but I will figure it out. What a journey this life is,” Akesson wrote.

It’s not been confirmed, but she has only made one appearance on NXT back in July.

Akesson is a powerlifter and arm wrestler. She’s the second Swedish star in WWE history after Sarah Backman, who was also a pro arm wrestler.

Reason for NXT Cuts Revealed

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez shared the reason why WWE is making NXT cuts after one of their biggest Premium Live Events of the year.

Alvarez explained that there are too many talents signed to developmental deals. The company has to make cuts, especially those who are not showing any signs of improvements.

“The thing has always been that when you make it to the NXT roster, you have to show improvement every six months,” Alvarez said, via Ringside News. “Every six months you get evaluated, and if you’re not showing what they believe to be great improvement, then you’re on the chopping block.”

“There’s just so many people,” he added. “Like, you have no idea just how many people are signed and in that Performance Center right now. It’s 100% a numbers game.”

Alvarez also mentioned that Jasper Troy getting released doesn’t mean he can’t be successful in pro wrestling. It just meant that the company wasn’t thought that Troy didn’t improve enough to retain him.