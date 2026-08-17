WWE Raw Aug. 17, 2026: 4 Matches Announced, Roman Reigns Returns & More

The August 17, 2026 edition of WWE Raw will be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce took to social media to confirm Monday’s match card:

Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament

Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is also set to return after missing last week’s show in Norfolk, Virginia. “Main Event” Jey Uso is expected to deliver Solo Sikoa to The Tribal Chief after what happened last week on Raw.

This week’s episode starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. PST. It will be streamed live in the United States and internationally on Netflix.

WWE Raw Preview – Aug. 17, 2026

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, Chad Gable will make his first title defense against Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Gable went to Mysterio last week and offered him a title match as a sign of respect.

Sol Ruca seemingly got back into the Women’s Intercontinental Championship picture after pinning Roxanne Perez last week during their tag team match involving reigning champ Raquel Rodriguez and IYO SKY.

However, former champion Lyra Valkyria confronted Ruca and SKY backstage, warning about getting in her way of regaining the Women’s Intercontinental title. It seems like more stars are lining up to get the next shot at Rodriguez’s championship.

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The last two first round matches of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament featuring luchadors are also set to happen.

Dragon Lee gained momentum after beating Dominik Mysterio last week on Raw, while Rey Fenix should be favored to make the semifinals. Fenix has been on a roll since winning the AAA World Cruiserweight Title back in May.

The winner of the tournament will face Roman Reigns on the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it’s widely believed backstage that Penta is going to win the tournament and challenge Reigns.

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In the main event of last week’s Raw, Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa with help from Jimmy Uso.

As per the match’s stipulation, Sikoa will now have to return to The Bloodline, with Jey delivering his brother to The Tribal Chief.

With Solo’s popularity continuing to grow, it will be interesting to see if he permanently rejoins his family or causes havoc within.

WWE Raw Results Last Week

Here are the full results of last week’s episode in Norfolk, Virginia:

Penta def. Laredo Kid to advance to the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament

Austin Theory def. Akira Tozawa

Dragon Lee def. Dominik Mysterio

Sol Ruca and IYO SKY def. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day

Jey Uso def. Solo Sikoa

WWE’s next Premium Live Event is Money in the Bank on October 10. It will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

There are no PLE next month, but Sunday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for September 6 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.