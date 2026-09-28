WWE’s Rhea Ripley Reacts to AEW Star PAC’s Tragic Death

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to the sudden passing of AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley (AKA PAC, Neville).

“RIP ‘sign guy’!” Ripley wrote on X on Sunday.

“Its hurts my heart to know that all the cheeky and smart ass interactions we had at the shows together are now just memories… Your presence and hilarious signs always made house shows & tvs so much more fun! Rest in peace my dude 🖤”

Ripley and Satterley spent several years together in WWE before the latter took his talents to the upstart AEW in 2019. Satterley was one of the pioneers of WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, where Ripley got her start before progressing to the main roster brands. Although their paths never crossed in NXT, they likely developed a friendship in the locker room during their years as colleagues.

Former WWE, AEW Wrestler Dies

Satterley died less than 24 hours after performing for AEW at their All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, AEW made the following announcement on social media on Sunday, shocking the wrestling world.

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.

Stay tuned for more on the tragic passing of Benjamin Satterley, who was universally praised for his athleticism, high-flying moves and charismatic persona.