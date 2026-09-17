WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Winner, Penta Update, Kevin Owens & More

The next WWE Premium Live Event is Money in the Bank on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

The OTC is coming off a hotly contested title match against Penta on Monday’s episode of Raw in Mexico City.

Today’s WWE rumors will feature the possible winner of the Reigns-Knight match, an update on Penta’s standing in the company, Kevin Owens plans and more.

LA Knight to Win at MITB?

According to Ibou of Self Made Pro, one of the current plans for Money in the Bank is to give LA Knight the shocking win over the Roman Reigns to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

“The one idea that was bandied about and talked about was LA Knight potentially beating Roman Reigns in a shock title win,” Ibou said. “And one of the ideas that was talked about was involving Solo (Sikoa), and then playing into the War Game storyline. That being the catalyst to pull Roman in to a storyline that, at the moment, he’s been avoiding.”

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With WWE making several title changes recently, it would not be surprising if Reigns drops the title to Knight in New Orleans.

However, there are also rumors of Reigns facing Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel in a champion vs. champion match.

Penta Update

Despite coming up short against Roman Reigns, Penta still put on a show in Mexico City.

Lucha Libre Online reported that WWE executives backstage were very impressed with Penta’s performance against Reigns. There is realization among the top brass that Penta could be a “big money player” in the future.

With Rey Mysterio close to retiring more than ever, Penta represents the next face of the company in Mexico and Latin America.

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Kevin Owens, Undisputed WWE Champion?

Ibou of Self Made Pro reported that Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship win would result in the very own triumph of Kevin Owens.

Owens has not won a world title in a decade, so it’s long overdue.

Ibou added that Punk didn’t want to drop the title to Owens, so Zayn was used as the transitional holder.

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More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past 48 hours or so: